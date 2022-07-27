N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York (A) New York (N) ab

New York (A) New York (N) ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 33 3 9 3 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 2 0 Nimmo cf 5 0 1 0 Judge cf 5 0 0 0 Marte rf 5 0 2 1 Rizzo dh 2 1 0 0 Lindor ss 3 0 1 1 Torres 2b 4 1 1 2 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1 Carpenter rf 4 0 1 0 Vogelbach dh 2 0 1 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 Jankowski pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Hicks lf 4 0 1 0 Canha lf 4 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 Trevino ph-c 1 0 0 0 Nido c 3 1 1 0

New York (A) 000 000 020 — 2 New York (N) 011 000 001 — 3

LOB_New York (A) 9, New York (N) 10. 2B_Donaldson (19), Kiner-Falefa (16), Nido (6), Escobar (19). HR_Torres (16), Alonso (26). S_Nido (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York (A) Germán 4 2-3 5 2 2 2 7 Luetge 2 1 0 0 1 2 Loáisiga 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 0 Peralta L,2-3 1-3 3 1 1 0 0

New York (N) Scherzer 7 5 0 0 2 6 Peterson BS,0-1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 Lugo W,2-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3

Luetge pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Scherzer (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:09. A_43,693 (41,922).

