Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 10:43 pm
< a min read
      

New York (A)

New York (N)

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34
2
7
2

Totals
33
3
9
3

LeMahieu 1b
4
0
2
0

Nimmo cf
5
0
1
0

Judge cf
5
0
0

READ MORE

New York (A) New York (N)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 33 3 9 3
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 2 0 Nimmo cf 5 0 1 0
Judge cf 5 0 0 0 Marte rf 5 0 2 1
Rizzo dh 2 1 0 0 Lindor ss 3 0 1 1
Torres 2b 4 1 1 2 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 1
Carpenter rf 4 0 1 0 Vogelbach dh 2 0 1 0
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 Jankowski pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Hicks lf 4 0 1 0 Canha lf 4 0 1 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0
Trevino ph-c 1 0 0 0 Nido c 3 1 1 0
New York (A) 000 000 020 2
New York (N) 011 000 001 3

LOB_New York (A) 9, New York (N) 10. 2B_Donaldson (19), Kiner-Falefa (16), Nido (6), Escobar (19). HR_Torres (16), Alonso (26). S_Nido (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York (A)
Germán 4 2-3 5 2 2 2 7
Luetge 2 1 0 0 1 2
Loáisiga 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 0
Peralta L,2-3 1-3 3 1 1 0 0
New York (N)
Scherzer 7 5 0 0 2 6
Peterson BS,0-1 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Lugo W,2-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3

Luetge pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Scherzer (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:09. A_43,693 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|3 2022 - FAR Supplement - NFS - NASA...
8|3 Writing Better Requirements ATRW Summer
8|3 Reimagining Gov Service Delivery
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories