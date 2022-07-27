N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

New York (A)
|New York (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|New York (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Rizzo dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jankowski pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Trevino ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|New York (A)
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|New York (N)
|011
|000
|001
|—
|3
LOB_New York (A) 9, New York (N) 10. 2B_Donaldson (19), Kiner-Falefa (16), Nido (6), Escobar (19). HR_Torres (16), Alonso (26). S_Nido (7).
|New York (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Germán
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Luetge
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Loáisiga
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Peralta L,2-3
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|New York (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Peterson BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Lugo W,2-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Luetge pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Scherzer (Rizzo).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:09. A_43,693 (41,922).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.