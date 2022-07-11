Trending:
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

The Associated Press
July 11, 2022 10:41 pm
< a min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
4
9
4
6
8

Nimmo cf
3
2
1
0
2
2
.269

Lindor ss
5
0
3
0
0
0
.245

Alonso 1b
5
1
1
...



New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 9 4 6 8
Nimmo cf 3 2 1 0 2 2 .269
Lindor ss 5 0 3 0 0 0 .245
Alonso 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .272
1-Inciarte pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Canha lf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .273
Do.Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Escobar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Guillorme 2b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .309
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Jankowski rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 0 13
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .251
Riley 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .282
Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228
Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .114
d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Harris II cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Canó 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .169
New York 002 000 011_4 9 0
Atlanta 000 000 100_1 5 0

1-ran for Alonso in the 9th.

LOB_New York 10, Atlanta 4. 2B_Guillorme (8), Nimmo (16), Alonso (14), Ozuna (12), Acuña Jr. (10). HR_Guillorme (2), off O’Day; Riley (24), off Scherzer. RBIs_Alonso 2 (72), Guillorme 2 (9), Riley (57).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Nido, Davis, Alonso); Atlanta 3 (Rosario, Swanson 2). RISP_New York 2 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 2.

GIDP_Davis, Alonso.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Canó, Swanson, Canó; Swanson, Canó, Olson).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 6-1 7 3 1 1 0 9 93 2.15
Ottavino, H, 12 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 2.67
Díaz, S, 19-22 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 1.73
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, L, 9-3 5 5 2 2 5 5 99 2.56
Lee 2 2 0 0 0 1 24 1.35
O’Day 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 4.15
Stephens 1 1 1 1 1 2 25 3.14

HBP_Fried (Jankowski).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:03. A_42,925 (41,084).

