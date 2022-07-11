N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

New York

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 9 4 6 8 Nimmo cf 3 2 1 0 2 2 .269 Lindor ss 5 0 3 0 0 0 .245 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .272 1-Inciarte pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Canha lf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .273 Do.Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Escobar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Guillorme 2b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .309 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Jankowski rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 0 13 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .251 Riley 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .282 Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .114 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Harris II cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Canó 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .169

New York 002 000 011_4 9 0 Atlanta 000 000 100_1 5 0

1-ran for Alonso in the 9th.

LOB_New York 10, Atlanta 4. 2B_Guillorme (8), Nimmo (16), Alonso (14), Ozuna (12), Acuña Jr. (10). HR_Guillorme (2), off O’Day; Riley (24), off Scherzer. RBIs_Alonso 2 (72), Guillorme 2 (9), Riley (57).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Nido, Davis, Alonso); Atlanta 3 (Rosario, Swanson 2). RISP_New York 2 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 2.

GIDP_Davis, Alonso.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Canó, Swanson, Canó; Swanson, Canó, Olson).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 6-1 7 3 1 1 0 9 93 2.15 Ottavino, H, 12 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 2.67 Díaz, S, 19-22 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 1.73

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, L, 9-3 5 5 2 2 5 5 99 2.56 Lee 2 2 0 0 0 1 24 1.35 O’Day 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 4.15 Stephens 1 1 1 1 1 2 25 3.14

HBP_Fried (Jankowski).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:03. A_42,925 (41,084).

