N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|6
|8
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.269
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.272
|1-Inciarte pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|Do.Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.309
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Jankowski rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|0
|13
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.251
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|New York
|002
|000
|011_4
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|0
1-ran for Alonso in the 9th.
LOB_New York 10, Atlanta 4. 2B_Guillorme (8), Nimmo (16), Alonso (14), Ozuna (12), Acuña Jr. (10). HR_Guillorme (2), off O’Day; Riley (24), off Scherzer. RBIs_Alonso 2 (72), Guillorme 2 (9), Riley (57).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Nido, Davis, Alonso); Atlanta 3 (Rosario, Swanson 2). RISP_New York 2 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 2.
GIDP_Davis, Alonso.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Riley, Canó, Swanson, Canó; Swanson, Canó, Olson).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 6-1
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|9
|93
|2.15
|Ottavino, H, 12
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.67
|Díaz, S, 19-22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|1.73
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, L, 9-3
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|5
|5
|99
|2.56
|Lee
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|1.35
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|4.15
|Stephens
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|3.14
HBP_Fried (Jankowski).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:03. A_42,925 (41,084).
