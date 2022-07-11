N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

New York
Atlanta
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
4
9
4
Totals
32
1
5
1
Nimmo cf
3
2
1
0
Acuña Jr. rf
4
0
1
0
Lindor ss
5
0
3
0
...
DP_New York 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_New York 10, Atlanta 4. 2B_Guillorme (8), Nimmo (16), Alonso (14), Ozuna (12), Acuña Jr. (10). HR_Guillorme (2), Riley (24).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer W,6-1
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Ottavino H,12
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz S,19-22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried L,9-3
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Lee
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stephens
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
HBP_Fried (Jankowski).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:03. A_42,925 (41,084).
