Sports News

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

The Associated Press
July 11, 2022 10:41 pm
New York

Atlanta

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34
4
9
4

Totals
32
1
5
1

Nimmo cf
3
2
1
0

Acuña Jr. rf
4
0
1
0

Lindor ss
5
0
3
0

New York 002 000 011 4
Atlanta 000 000 100 1

DP_New York 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_New York 10, Atlanta 4. 2B_Guillorme (8), Nimmo (16), Alonso (14), Ozuna (12), Acuña Jr. (10). HR_Guillorme (2), Riley (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Scherzer W,6-1 7 3 1 1 0 9
Ottavino H,12 1 2 0 0 0 1
Díaz S,19-22 1 0 0 0 0 3
Atlanta
Fried L,9-3 5 5 2 2 5 5
Lee 2 2 0 0 0 1
O’Day 1 1 1 1 0 0
Stephens 1 1 1 1 1 2

HBP_Fried (Jankowski).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:03. A_42,925 (41,084).

Top Stories