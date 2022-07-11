N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

New York Atlanta ab

New York Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 32 1 5 1 Nimmo cf 3 2 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 5 0 3 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 2 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Inciarte pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 1 1 Canha lf 3 0 1 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 1 0 Do.Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 5 0 1 0 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 Guillorme 2b 3 1 2 2 Harris II cf 3 0 0 0 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Canó 2b 3 0 2 0 Jankowski rf 2 0 0 0 Nido c 4 0 0 0

New York 002 000 011 — 4 Atlanta 000 000 100 — 1

DP_New York 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_New York 10, Atlanta 4. 2B_Guillorme (8), Nimmo (16), Alonso (14), Ozuna (12), Acuña Jr. (10). HR_Guillorme (2), Riley (24).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Scherzer W,6-1 7 3 1 1 0 9 Ottavino H,12 1 2 0 0 0 1 Díaz S,19-22 1 0 0 0 0 3

Atlanta Fried L,9-3 5 5 2 2 5 5 Lee 2 2 0 0 0 1 O’Day 1 1 1 1 0 0 Stephens 1 1 1 1 1 2

HBP_Fried (Jankowski).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:03. A_42,925 (41,084).

