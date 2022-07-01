Trending:
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 10:04 pm
< a min read
      

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 0 14
Semien 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .235
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226
García rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .255
Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .249
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .236
Garver dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .211
Lowe 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .279
Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .268
J.Smith 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 6 4 4 6
Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Marte rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279
Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .242
Alonso 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .284
1-Inciarte pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
McNeil dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .319
Canha lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .271
Do.Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Guillorme 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Escobar 3b 3 1 1 3 0 0 .223
McCann c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .174
Texas 001 011 000_3 6 0
New York 000 400 00x_4 6 1

1-ran for Alonso in the 8th.

E_Peterson (3). LOB_Texas 2, New York 5. HR_Semien (9), off Peterson; Lowe (11), off Peterson; Escobar (7), off Otto. RBIs_Semien (33), Lowe (33), García (50), Canha (30), Escobar 3 (33). SB_Lindor (9), Marte (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; New York 2 (Canha, McNeil). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; New York 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Seager, García. GIDP_Semien, Marte, Guillorme.

DP_Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); New York 1 (Guillorme, Alonso).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Otto, L, 4-4 4 4 4 4 3 1 66 5.63
Burke 2 1 0 0 0 3 25 1.16
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.29
Martin 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 3.33
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peterson, W, 5-1 6 5 3 3 0 10 90 3.24
Lugo, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.56
Ottavino, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.76
Díaz, S, 17-20 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.01

HBP_Otto (Canha). WP_Martin.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:38. A_35,639 (41,922).

