N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
3
6
3
0
14
Semien 2b
4
2
2
1
0
1
.235
Seager ss
4
0
0
0
0
0
.226
García rf
4
0
0
1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|4
|6
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|1-Inciarte pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|McNeil dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.319
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Do.Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.223
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Texas
|001
|011
|000_3
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|400
|00x_4
|6
|1
1-ran for Alonso in the 8th.
E_Peterson (3). LOB_Texas 2, New York 5. HR_Semien (9), off Peterson; Lowe (11), off Peterson; Escobar (7), off Otto. RBIs_Semien (33), Lowe (33), García (50), Canha (30), Escobar 3 (33). SB_Lindor (9), Marte (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 0; New York 2 (Canha, McNeil). RISP_Texas 0 for 1; New York 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Seager, García. GIDP_Semien, Marte, Guillorme.
DP_Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe); New York 1 (Guillorme, Alonso).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, L, 4-4
|4
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|66
|5.63
|Burke
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|1.16
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.29
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.33
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson, W, 5-1
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|10
|90
|3.24
|Lugo, H, 12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.56
|Ottavino, H, 10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.76
|Díaz, S, 17-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.01
HBP_Otto (Canha). WP_Martin.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:38. A_35,639 (41,922).
