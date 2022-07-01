N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3

Texas New York ab

Texas New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 28 4 6 4 Semien 2b 4 2 2 1 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Marte rf 4 0 1 0 García rf 4 0 0 1 Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 Heim c 4 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 2 0 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 Inciarte pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Garver dh 3 0 1 0 McNeil dh 3 1 0 0 Lowe 1b 3 1 1 1 Canha lf 3 1 1 1 Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 Do.Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 J.Smith 3b 3 0 1 0 Guillorme 2b 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 1 1 3 McCann c 2 0 0 0

Texas 001 011 000 — 3 New York 000 400 00x — 4

E_Peterson (3). DP_Texas 2, New York 1. LOB_Texas 2, New York 5. HR_Semien (9), Lowe (11), Escobar (7). SB_Lindor (9), Marte (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Otto L,4-4 4 4 4 4 3 1 Burke 2 1 0 0 0 3 Richards 1 0 0 0 0 0 Martin 1 1 0 0 1 2

New York Peterson W,5-1 6 5 3 3 0 10 Lugo H,12 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ottavino H,10 1 1 0 0 0 0 Díaz S,17-20 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Otto (Canha). WP_Martin.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:38. A_35,639 (41,922).

