N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3

Texas
New York
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
3
6
3
Totals
28
4
6
4
Semien 2b
4
2
2
1
Nimmo cf
4
0
0
0
Seager ss
4
0
0
0
...
READ MORE
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McNeil dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Smith 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Texas
|001
|011
|000
|—
|3
|New York
|000
|400
|00x
|—
|4
E_Peterson (3). DP_Texas 2, New York 1. LOB_Texas 2, New York 5. HR_Semien (9), Lowe (11), Escobar (7). SB_Lindor (9), Marte (9).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Otto L,4-4
|4
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Burke
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peterson W,5-1
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|10
|Lugo H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino H,10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz S,17-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Otto (Canha). WP_Martin.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Libka; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:38. A_35,639 (41,922).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.