N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 9 3 2 7 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 0 1 0 1 .278 Judge cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .296 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .225 Torres dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Carpenter rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Hicks lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .243 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .276 a-Gallo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Gonzalez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263

New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 10 5 2 9 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Marte rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .299 Lindor ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .250 Alonso 1b 3 1 3 1 1 0 .280 Canha lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267 b-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Jankowski lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .219 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .292 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236 c-Guillorme ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Nido c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .216

New York (A) 200 100 000_3 9 1 New York (N) 401 000 01x_6 10 1

a-struck out for Kiner-Falefa in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Canha in the 8th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 8th.

E_Donaldson (5), Díaz (1). LOB_New York (A) 10, New York (N) 5. 2B_Lindor (14), Alonso (18), Marte (19). HR_Judge (38), off Walker; Rizzo (23), off Walker; Marte (10), off Montgomery; Escobar (12), off Montgomery. RBIs_Judge (82), Rizzo (58), LeMahieu (38), Marte (42), Alonso (83), Escobar 2 (42), McNeil (36). SB_Judge (9). CS_Rizzo (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 6 (Rizzo 2, Torres 2, Trevino, Carpenter); New York (N) 1 (Guillorme). RISP_New York (A) 0 for 8; New York (N) 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu. GIDP_Marte.

DP_New York (A) 2 (Donaldson, Hicks; Donaldson, LeMahieu, Rizzo).

New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, L, 3-3 2 1-3 5 5 4 1 3 71 3.50 Marinaccio 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 2.14 Loáisiga 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 7.17 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.48 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 2.21 Abreu 1 3 1 1 0 2 21 2.30

New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, W, 8-2 6 7 3 3 1 3 101 2.67 Ottavino, H, 13 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 30 2.35 Díaz, S, 22-25 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 23 1.55

Inherited runners-scored_Marinaccio 2-0, Díaz 1-0. HBP_Walker (Torres), Ottavino (Rizzo). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:27. A_42,364 (41,922).

