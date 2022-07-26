N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York (A)
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
3
9
3
2
7
LeMahieu 2b
5
0
0
1
0
1
.278
Judge cf
4
1
2
1
1
1
.296
Rizzo 1b
4
1
2
a-struck out for Kiner-Falefa in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Canha in the 8th. c-grounded out for Davis in the 8th.
E_Donaldson (5), Díaz (1). LOB_New York (A) 10, New York (N) 5. 2B_Lindor (14), Alonso (18), Marte (19). HR_Judge (38), off Walker; Rizzo (23), off Walker; Marte (10), off Montgomery; Escobar (12), off Montgomery. RBIs_Judge (82), Rizzo (58), LeMahieu (38), Marte (42), Alonso (83), Escobar 2 (42), McNeil (36). SB_Judge (9). CS_Rizzo (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 6 (Rizzo 2, Torres 2, Trevino, Carpenter); New York (N) 1 (Guillorme). RISP_New York (A) 0 for 8; New York (N) 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu. GIDP_Marte.
DP_New York (A) 2 (Donaldson, Hicks; Donaldson, LeMahieu, Rizzo).
|New York (A)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 3-3
|2
|1-3
|5
|5
|4
|1
|3
|71
|3.50
|Marinaccio
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.14
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|7.17
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.48
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.21
|Abreu
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.30
|New York (N)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 8-2
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|101
|2.67
|Ottavino, H, 13
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|2.35
|Díaz, S, 22-25
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|1.55
Inherited runners-scored_Marinaccio 2-0, Díaz 1-0. HBP_Walker (Torres), Ottavino (Rizzo). WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:27. A_42,364 (41,922).
