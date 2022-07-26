N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York (A)
New York (N)
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
3
9
3
Totals
33
6
10
5
LeMahieu 2b
5
0
0
1
Nimmo cf
4
0
0
0
Judge cf
4
1
2
READ MORE
|New York (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|New York (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|5
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Marte rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Torres dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jankowski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gallo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gonzalez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guillorme ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nido c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|New York (A)
|200
|100
|000
|—
|3
|New York (N)
|401
|000
|01x
|—
|6
E_Donaldson (5), Díaz (1). DP_New York (A) 2, New York (N) 0. LOB_New York (A) 10, New York (N) 5. 2B_Lindor (14), Alonso (18), Marte (19). HR_Judge (38), Rizzo (23), Marte (10), Escobar (12). SB_Judge (9).
|New York (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery L,3-3
|2
|1-3
|5
|5
|4
|1
|3
|Marinaccio
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|New York (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker W,8-2
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Ottavino H,13
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz S,22-25
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
HBP_Walker (Torres), Ottavino (Rizzo). WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:27. A_42,364 (41,922).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.