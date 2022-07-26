N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

New York (A) New York (N) ab

New York (A) New York (N) ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 33 6 10 5 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 0 1 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 Judge cf 4 1 2 1 Marte rf 4 2 2 1 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 Lindor ss 4 2 2 0 Torres dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 1 3 1 Carpenter rf 4 0 0 0 Canha lf 3 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 Hicks lf 3 1 2 0 Jankowski lf 0 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 2 0 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 2 Gallo ph 1 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 1 Gonzalez ss 0 0 0 0 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Guillorme ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Nido c 2 0 1 0

New York (A) 200 100 000 — 3 New York (N) 401 000 01x — 6

E_Donaldson (5), Díaz (1). DP_New York (A) 2, New York (N) 0. LOB_New York (A) 10, New York (N) 5. 2B_Lindor (14), Alonso (18), Marte (19). HR_Judge (38), Rizzo (23), Marte (10), Escobar (12). SB_Judge (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York (A) Montgomery L,3-3 2 1-3 5 5 4 1 3 Marinaccio 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Loáisiga 1 1 0 0 0 1 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0 Abreu 1 3 1 1 0 2

New York (N) Walker W,8-2 6 7 3 3 1 3 Ottavino H,13 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Díaz S,22-25 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4

HBP_Walker (Torres), Ottavino (Rizzo). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:27. A_42,364 (41,922).

