Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 10:52 pm
< a min read
      

New York (A)

New York (N)

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
36
3
9
3

Totals
33
6
10
5

LeMahieu 2b
5
0
0
1

Nimmo cf
4
0
0
0

Judge cf
4
1
2

READ MORE

New York (A) New York (N)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 33 6 10 5
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 0 1 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0
Judge cf 4 1 2 1 Marte rf 4 2 2 1
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 Lindor ss 4 2 2 0
Torres dh 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 1 3 1
Carpenter rf 4 0 0 0 Canha lf 3 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0
Hicks lf 3 1 2 0 Jankowski lf 0 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 2 0 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 2
Gallo ph 1 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 1
Gonzalez ss 0 0 0 0 Davis dh 3 0 0 0
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Guillorme ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Nido c 2 0 1 0
New York (A) 200 100 000 3
New York (N) 401 000 01x 6

E_Donaldson (5), Díaz (1). DP_New York (A) 2, New York (N) 0. LOB_New York (A) 10, New York (N) 5. 2B_Lindor (14), Alonso (18), Marte (19). HR_Judge (38), Rizzo (23), Marte (10), Escobar (12). SB_Judge (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York (A)
Montgomery L,3-3 2 1-3 5 5 4 1 3
Marinaccio 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Loáisiga 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 0
Abreu 1 3 1 1 0 2
New York (N)
Walker W,8-2 6 7 3 3 1 3
Ottavino H,13 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Díaz S,22-25 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4

HBP_Walker (Torres), Ottavino (Rizzo). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:27. A_42,364 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|2 IT and Cyber Day at MacDill AFB
8|2 2022 GSA SmartPay Virtual Training...
8|2 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories