N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 7 12 7 3 9 Nimmo cf 4 1 2 3 1 0 .272 Marte rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .282 Lindor ss 4 2 2 1 0 1 .248 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .276 McNeil 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .318 Escobar 3b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .227 Canha lf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .267 Inciarte lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Do.Smith dh 4 0 1 2 0 1 .215 Nido c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 7 4 2 11 India 2b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .211 Drury 3b 3 1 1 3 1 0 .270 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Moustakas dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .215 Almora Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Papierski c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .136 b-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Senzel cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .249 Reynolds ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .255 Garcia c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .221 a-Schrock ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167

New York 030 012 100_7 12 0 Cincinnati 003 000 100_4 7 1

a-lined out for Garcia in the 7th. b-grounded out for Papierski in the 9th.

E_India (3). LOB_New York 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Canha (6), Do.Smith (8), Alonso (12), Reynolds (6). HR_Nimmo (6), off Greene; Lindor (13), off Greene; Drury (17), off Walker; Senzel (2), off Dr.Smith. RBIs_Nimmo 3 (27), Lindor (57), Do.Smith 2 (16), Escobar (37), Drury 3 (45), Senzel (14). CS_Nimmo (2), India (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Do.Smith, Escobar 2, Marte, Canha); Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, India). RISP_New York 4 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Schrock, Pham.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, W, 7-2 6 4 3 3 1 9 97 2.86 Dr.Smith 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 2.67 Holderman, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.92 Lugo, S, 3-6 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.45

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greene, L, 3-10 5 1-3 7 6 6 1 5 99 6.01 Sanmartin 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 9.72 Cessa 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 6.75 Detwiler 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.15 Moreta 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 6.95

Inherited runners-scored_Sanmartin 2-2. HBP_Greene 2 (Lindor,Canha), Walker (Reynolds).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:14. A_19,533 (42,319).

