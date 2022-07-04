Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 4

The Associated Press
July 4, 2022 10:12 pm
1 min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
38
7
12
7
3
9

Nimmo cf
4
1
2
3
1
0
.272

Marte rf
5
0
1
0
0
2
.282

Lindor ss
4
2
2
...

READ MORE

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 12 7 3 9
Nimmo cf 4 1 2 3 1 0 .272
Marte rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .282
Lindor ss 4 2 2 1 0 1 .248
Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .276
McNeil 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .318
Escobar 3b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .227
Canha lf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .267
Inciarte lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Do.Smith dh 4 0 1 2 0 1 .215
Nido c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 4 2 11
India 2b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .211
Drury 3b 3 1 1 3 1 0 .270
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .210
Moustakas dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .215
Almora Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Papierski c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .136
b-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Senzel cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .249
Reynolds ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .255
Garcia c 2 1 1 0 0 1 .221
a-Schrock ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
New York 030 012 100_7 12 0
Cincinnati 003 000 100_4 7 1

a-lined out for Garcia in the 7th. b-grounded out for Papierski in the 9th.

E_India (3). LOB_New York 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Canha (6), Do.Smith (8), Alonso (12), Reynolds (6). HR_Nimmo (6), off Greene; Lindor (13), off Greene; Drury (17), off Walker; Senzel (2), off Dr.Smith. RBIs_Nimmo 3 (27), Lindor (57), Do.Smith 2 (16), Escobar (37), Drury 3 (45), Senzel (14). CS_Nimmo (2), India (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Do.Smith, Escobar 2, Marte, Canha); Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, India). RISP_New York 4 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Schrock, Pham.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, W, 7-2 6 4 3 3 1 9 97 2.86
Dr.Smith 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 2.67
Holderman, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.92
Lugo, S, 3-6 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.45
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greene, L, 3-10 5 1-3 7 6 6 1 5 99 6.01
Sanmartin 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 9.72
Cessa 1 2 1 1 1 0 21 6.75
Detwiler 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.15
Moreta 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 6.95

Inherited runners-scored_Sanmartin 2-2. HBP_Greene 2 (Lindor,Canha), Walker (Reynolds).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:14. A_19,533 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|11 TECHSPO Los Angeles 2022 Technology...
7|11 EC-Council SOC Analyst Training -...
7|11 JADC2: All Domain Warfare Symposium
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories