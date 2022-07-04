N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 4

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
7
12
7
3
9
Nimmo cf
4
1
2
3
1
0
.272
Marte rf
5
0
1
0
0
2
.282
Lindor ss
4
2
2
...
READ MORE
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|3
|9
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.272
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Canha lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Inciarte lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Do.Smith dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.215
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|2
|11
|
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.211
|Drury 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.270
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Moustakas dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Almora Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Papierski c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|b-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Reynolds ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Garcia c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|a-Schrock ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|New York
|030
|012
|100_7
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|003
|000
|100_4
|7
|1
a-lined out for Garcia in the 7th. b-grounded out for Papierski in the 9th.
E_India (3). LOB_New York 9, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Canha (6), Do.Smith (8), Alonso (12), Reynolds (6). HR_Nimmo (6), off Greene; Lindor (13), off Greene; Drury (17), off Walker; Senzel (2), off Dr.Smith. RBIs_Nimmo 3 (27), Lindor (57), Do.Smith 2 (16), Escobar (37), Drury 3 (45), Senzel (14). CS_Nimmo (2), India (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Do.Smith, Escobar 2, Marte, Canha); Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, India). RISP_New York 4 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Alonso, Schrock, Pham.
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 7-2
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|9
|97
|2.86
|Dr.Smith
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.67
|Holderman, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.92
|Lugo, S, 3-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.45
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, L, 3-10
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|5
|99
|6.01
|Sanmartin
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|9.72
|Cessa
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|6.75
|Detwiler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.15
|Moreta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.95
Inherited runners-scored_Sanmartin 2-2. HBP_Greene 2 (Lindor,Canha), Walker (Reynolds).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:14. A_19,533 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.