N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
8
12
8
5
7
Nimmo cf
4
2
3
1
1
0
.275
Marte rf
5
1
2
1
0
2
.293
Jankowski rf
0
0
0
|New York
|130
|011
|020_8
|12
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000_0
|8
|0
LOB_New York 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Lindor (12), Mazeika (4), Nimmo (17). HR_Nimmo (9), off Leiter Jr.; Alonso (24), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs_Lindor (65), Mazeika 2 (6), Marte (41), Escobar (39), Nimmo (33), Alonso 2 (74).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Marte, Mazeika 3, McNeil); Chicago 2 (Gomes 2). RISP_New York 4 for 11; Chicago 1 for 6.
GIDP_Alonso, Ortega, Gomes.
DP_New York 2 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso; Lindor, Alonso); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Morel, Rivas).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 10-4
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|90
|4.27
|Williams, S, 1-2
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|45
|3.56
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 7-4
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|4
|1
|92
|3.43
|Leiter Jr.
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|66
|5.35
|Norris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.98
Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 3-0. HBP_Thompson (Alonso). WP_Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:01. A_34,051 (41,649).
