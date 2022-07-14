N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Trending:
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 12 8 5 7
Nimmo cf 4 2 3 1 1 0 .275
Marte rf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .293
Jankowski rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .244
Alonso 1b 4 2 1 2 0 0 .268
McNeil lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .310
Guillorme 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .302
Escobar 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .220
Do.Smith dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .200
Mazeika c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .182
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 8 0 2 10
Ortega cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Contreras dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Happ lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .280
Velazquez lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Suzuki rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .262
Hoerner ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .308
Bote 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .310
Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224
Rivas 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .205
Morel 2b-ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .265
New York 130 011 020_8 12 0
Chicago 000 000 000_0 8 0

LOB_New York 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Lindor (12), Mazeika (4), Nimmo (17). HR_Nimmo (9), off Leiter Jr.; Alonso (24), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs_Lindor (65), Mazeika 2 (6), Marte (41), Escobar (39), Nimmo (33), Alonso 2 (74).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Marte, Mazeika 3, McNeil); Chicago 2 (Gomes 2). RISP_New York 4 for 11; Chicago 1 for 6.

GIDP_Alonso, Ortega, Gomes.

DP_New York 2 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso; Lindor, Alonso); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Morel, Rivas).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, W, 10-4 6 5 0 0 2 6 90 4.27
Williams, S, 1-2 3 3 0 0 0 4 45 3.56
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thompson, L, 7-4 4 1-3 8 5 5 4 1 92 3.43
Leiter Jr. 3 2-3 4 3 3 1 5 66 5.35
Norris 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 6.98

Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 3-0. HBP_Thompson (Alonso). WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:01. A_34,051 (41,649).

