N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0

New York Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 8 12 8 Totals 33 0 8 0 Nimmo cf 4 2 3 1 Ortega cf 4 0 0 0 Marte rf 5 1 2 1 Contreras dh 4 0 0 0 Jankowski rf 0 0 0 0 Happ lf 3 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 Velazquez lf 1 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 2 1 2 Suzuki rf 4 0 2 0 McNeil lf 4 0 1 0 Hoerner ss 3 0 2 0 Guillorme 2b 4 0 0 0 Bote 2b 1 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 5 1 2 1 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 Do.Smith dh 4 1 1 0 Rivas 1b 4 0 1 0 Mazeika c 4 1 1 2 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Morel 2b-ss 2 0 0 0

New York 130 011 020 — 8 Chicago 000 000 000 — 0

DP_New York 2, Chicago 1. LOB_New York 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Lindor (12), Mazeika (4), Nimmo (17). HR_Nimmo (9), Alonso (24).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Carrasco W,10-4 6 5 0 0 2 6 Williams S,1-2 3 3 0 0 0 4

Chicago Thompson L,7-4 4 1-3 8 5 5 4 1 Leiter Jr. 3 2-3 4 3 3 1 5 Norris 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Thompson (Alonso). WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:01. A_34,051 (41,649).

