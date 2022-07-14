Trending:
N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 11:20 pm
New York

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
38
8
12
8

Totals
33
0
8
0

Nimmo cf
4
2
3
1

Ortega cf
4
0
0
0

Marte rf
5
1
2
1

New York Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 12 8 Totals 33 0 8 0
Nimmo cf 4 2 3 1 Ortega cf 4 0 0 0
Marte rf 5 1 2 1 Contreras dh 4 0 0 0
Jankowski rf 0 0 0 0 Happ lf 3 0 1 0
Lindor ss 4 0 1 1 Velazquez lf 1 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 2 1 2 Suzuki rf 4 0 2 0
McNeil lf 4 0 1 0 Hoerner ss 3 0 2 0
Guillorme 2b 4 0 0 0 Bote 2b 1 0 1 0
Escobar 3b 5 1 2 1 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0
Do.Smith dh 4 1 1 0 Rivas 1b 4 0 1 0
Mazeika c 4 1 1 2 Gomes c 4 0 1 0
Morel 2b-ss 2 0 0 0
New York 130 011 020 8
Chicago 000 000 000 0

DP_New York 2, Chicago 1. LOB_New York 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Lindor (12), Mazeika (4), Nimmo (17). HR_Nimmo (9), Alonso (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Carrasco W,10-4 6 5 0 0 2 6
Williams S,1-2 3 3 0 0 0 4
Chicago
Thompson L,7-4 4 1-3 8 5 5 4 1
Leiter Jr. 3 2-3 4 3 3 1 5
Norris 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Thompson (Alonso). WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:01. A_34,051 (41,649).

