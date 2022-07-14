N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0

New York
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
38
8
12
8
Totals
33
0
8
0
Nimmo cf
4
2
3
1
Ortega cf
4
0
0
0
Marte rf
5
1
2
1
DP_New York 2, Chicago 1. LOB_New York 9, Chicago 8. 2B_Lindor (12), Mazeika (4), Nimmo (17). HR_Nimmo (9), Alonso (24).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrasco W,10-4
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Williams S,1-2
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thompson L,7-4
|4
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|4
|1
|Leiter Jr.
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Norris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Thompson (Alonso). WP_Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:01. A_34,051 (41,649).
