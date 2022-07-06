Trending:
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 3

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 10:41 pm
1 min read
      

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 8 16 8 1 3
Nimmo cf 5 3 3 3 0 1 .278
Marte rf 6 0 2 1 0 2 .288
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Alonso 1b 5 0 4 0 0 0 .281
1-Inciarte pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .200
McNeil lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .316
Do.Smith dh-1b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .221
Escobar 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Guillorme 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .292
Nido c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .215
b-Canha ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270
McCann c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .182
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 5 3 7 16
India dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204
a-Moustakas ph-dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .208
Drury 1b 4 1 2 0 1 2 .270
Pham lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Farmer ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .279
Solano 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .225
Reynolds 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .247
Senzel cf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .257
Almora Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Garcia c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Papierski c 1 0 0 0 2 0 .120
c-Naquin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255
New York 100 100 001 5_8 16 0
Cincinnati 021 000 000 0_3 5 0

a-struck out for India in the 2nd. b-popped out for Nido in the 9th. c-struck out for Papierski in the 9th.

1-ran for Alonso in the 10th.

LOB_New York 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Do.Smith 2 (10), Alonso (13), Marte (17), Farmer (17). HR_Nimmo (7), off Moreta; Senzel (3), off Peterson. RBIs_McNeil (35), Nido (14), Marte (40), Do.Smith (17), McCann (8), Nimmo 3 (30), Senzel 2 (16), Farmer (40). SB_Drury (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Do.Smith 2, Marte, Alonso); Cincinnati 4 (Drury, Farmer, Reynolds, Pham). RISP_New York 5 for 16; Cincinnati 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Guillorme, Lindor, Pham. GIDP_McNeil, Reynolds, Pham.

DP_New York 2 (Guillorme, Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso); Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Drury).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peterson 3 2-3 4 3 3 5 7 93 3.48
Medina 3 1 0 0 1 4 49 3.00
Holderman 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.63
Ottavino, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.59
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.89
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ashcraft 6 10 2 2 0 1 105 4.35
Kuhnel, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 6.65
Sanmartin, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 9.23
Strickland, BS, 4-6 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 5.34
Moreta, L, 0-2 1 3 5 4 1 1 15 8.22

Inherited runners-scored_Medina 2-0, Holderman 1-0, Sanmartin 1-0. IBB_off Moreta (Guillorme). HBP_Ashcraft (Nimmo), Peterson (India). WP_Peterson.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, James Hoye; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alex MacKay.

T_3:46. A_13,540 (42,319).

Top Stories