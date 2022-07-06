N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 3

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
45
8
16
8
1
3
Nimmo cf
5
3
3
3
0
1
.278
Marte rf
6
0
2
1
0
2
.288
Díaz p
0
0
0
|New York
|100
|100
|001
|5_8
|16
|0
|Cincinnati
|021
|000
|000
|0_3
|5
|0
a-struck out for India in the 2nd. b-popped out for Nido in the 9th. c-struck out for Papierski in the 9th.
1-ran for Alonso in the 10th.
LOB_New York 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Do.Smith 2 (10), Alonso (13), Marte (17), Farmer (17). HR_Nimmo (7), off Moreta; Senzel (3), off Peterson. RBIs_McNeil (35), Nido (14), Marte (40), Do.Smith (17), McCann (8), Nimmo 3 (30), Senzel 2 (16), Farmer (40). SB_Drury (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Do.Smith 2, Marte, Alonso); Cincinnati 4 (Drury, Farmer, Reynolds, Pham). RISP_New York 5 for 16; Cincinnati 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Guillorme, Lindor, Pham. GIDP_McNeil, Reynolds, Pham.
DP_New York 2 (Guillorme, Alonso; Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso); Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Drury).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|5
|7
|93
|3.48
|Medina
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|49
|3.00
|Holderman
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.63
|Ottavino, W, 3-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.59
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.89
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft
|6
|
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|105
|4.35
|Kuhnel, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.65
|Sanmartin, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|9.23
|Strickland, BS, 4-6
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|5.34
|Moreta, L, 0-2
|1
|
|3
|5
|4
|1
|1
|15
|8.22
Inherited runners-scored_Medina 2-0, Holderman 1-0, Sanmartin 1-0. IBB_off Moreta (Guillorme). HBP_Ashcraft (Nimmo), Peterson (India). WP_Peterson.
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, James Hoye; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Alex MacKay.
T_3:46. A_13,540 (42,319).
