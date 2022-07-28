N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0

Kansas City

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 4 0 4 12 Melendez c 3 0 2 0 1 1 .233 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Pasquantino dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Dozier 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 O’Hearn rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .202 1-Lopez pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275 Pratto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .242 Garcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Isbel lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 1 2 1 1 12 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Judge dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .293 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .159 Gonzalez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222 a-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Kiner-Falefa ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258

Kansas City 000 000 000_0 4 0 New York 000 000 001_1 2 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Gonzalez in the 8th.

1-ran for O’Hearn in the 9th.

E_Torres (8). LOB_Kansas City 8, New York 3. 2B_Melendez (13). 3B_Pratto (1). HR_Judge (39), off Barlow. RBIs_Judge (83). SB_Judge (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Garcia, Isbel, O’Hearn, Dozier); New York 2 (Hicks, Torres). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 8; New York 0 for 3.

GIDP_Dozier.

DP_New York 1 (Gonzalez, Torres, Rizzo).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer 7 1 0 0 1 10 99 3.51 Coleman 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.83 Barlow, L, 4-3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 2.11

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon 6 4 0 0 2 8 98 3.72 Marinaccio 2 0 0 0 0 3 30 1.96 Holmes, W, 5-1 1 0 0 0 2 1 18 1.20

HBP_Singer (Rizzo). PB_Melendez (5).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:38. A_43,836 (47,309).

