N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
0
4
0
4
12
Melendez c
3
0
2
0
1
1
.233
Merrifield 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.240
Pasquantino dh
4
0
1
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Gonzalez in the 8th.
1-ran for O’Hearn in the 9th.
E_Torres (8). LOB_Kansas City 8, New York 3. 2B_Melendez (13). 3B_Pratto (1). HR_Judge (39), off Barlow. RBIs_Judge (83). SB_Judge (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Garcia, Isbel, O’Hearn, Dozier); New York 2 (Hicks, Torres). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 8; New York 0 for 3.
GIDP_Dozier.
DP_New York 1 (Gonzalez, Torres, Rizzo).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|99
|3.51
|Coleman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.83
|Barlow, L, 4-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2.11
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|98
|3.72
|Marinaccio
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|1.96
|Holmes, W, 5-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|1.20
HBP_Singer (Rizzo). PB_Melendez (5).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:38. A_43,836 (47,309).
