Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 10:05 pm
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 4 0 4 12
Melendez c 3 0 2 0 1 1 .233
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Pasquantino dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Dozier 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
O’Hearn rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .202
1-Lopez pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275
Pratto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .242
Garcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Isbel lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 1 2 1 1 12
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Judge dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .293
Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .159
Gonzalez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
a-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Kiner-Falefa ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Kansas City 000 000 000_0 4 0
New York 000 000 001_1 2 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Gonzalez in the 8th.

1-ran for O’Hearn in the 9th.

E_Torres (8). LOB_Kansas City 8, New York 3. 2B_Melendez (13). 3B_Pratto (1). HR_Judge (39), off Barlow. RBIs_Judge (83). SB_Judge (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Garcia, Isbel, O’Hearn, Dozier); New York 2 (Hicks, Torres). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 8; New York 0 for 3.

GIDP_Dozier.

DP_New York 1 (Gonzalez, Torres, Rizzo).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer 7 1 0 0 1 10 99 3.51
Coleman 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.83
Barlow, L, 4-3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 2.11
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon 6 4 0 0 2 8 98 3.72
Marinaccio 2 0 0 0 0 3 30 1.96
Holmes, W, 5-1 1 0 0 0 2 1 18 1.20

HBP_Singer (Rizzo). PB_Melendez (5).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:38. A_43,836 (47,309).

