N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0

Kansas City New York ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

31

0

4

0 Totals

27

1

2

1 Melendez c

3

0

2

0 Benintendi lf

4

0

0

0 Merrifield 2b

4

0

0

0 ... ... READ MORE

Kansas City New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 27 1 2 1 Melendez c 3 0 2 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Judge dh 3 1 1 1 Pasquantino dh 4 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0 Dozier 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0 O’Hearn rf 2 0 0 0 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Lopez pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Pratto 1b 3 0 1 0 Gonzalez ss 2 0 0 0 Garcia ss 4 0 0 0 Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 Isbel lf 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 0 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 000 000 — 0 New York 000 000 001 — 1

E_Torres (8). DP_Kansas City 0, New York 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, New York 3. 2B_Melendez (13). 3B_Pratto (1). HR_Judge (39). SB_Judge (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Singer 7 1 0 0 1 10 Coleman 1 0 0 0 0 2 Barlow L,4-3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0

New York Taillon 6 4 0 0 2 8 Marinaccio 2 0 0 0 0 3 Holmes W,5-1 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_Singer (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:38. A_43,836 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.