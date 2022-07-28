N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0

Kansas City
New York
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
31
0
4
0
Totals
27
1
2
1
Melendez c
3
0
2
0
Benintendi lf
4
0
0
0
Merrifield 2b
4
0
0
0
...
READ MORE
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|1
|
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 3b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Hearn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pratto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Isbel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Torres (8). DP_Kansas City 0, New York 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, New York 3. 2B_Melendez (13). 3B_Pratto (1). HR_Judge (39). SB_Judge (10).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Coleman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow L,4-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Marinaccio
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Holmes W,5-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_Singer (Rizzo).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:38. A_43,836 (47,309).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.