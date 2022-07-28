Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 1, Kansas City 0

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 10:05 pm
< a min read
      

Kansas City

New York

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
31
0
4
0

Totals
27
1
2
1

Melendez c
3
0
2
0

Benintendi lf
4
0
0
0

Merrifield 2b
4
0
0
0

...

Kansas City New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 27 1 2 1
Melendez c 3 0 2 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 Judge dh 3 1 1 1
Pasquantino dh 4 0 1 0 Rizzo 1b 2 0 0 0
Dozier 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 3 0 1 0
O’Hearn rf 2 0 0 0 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0
Lopez pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0
Pratto 1b 3 0 1 0 Gonzalez ss 2 0 0 0
Garcia ss 4 0 0 0 Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0
Isbel lf 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 0 0 0 0
Trevino c 3 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 000 000 0
New York 000 000 001 1

E_Torres (8). DP_Kansas City 0, New York 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, New York 3. 2B_Melendez (13). 3B_Pratto (1). HR_Judge (39). SB_Judge (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Singer 7 1 0 0 1 10
Coleman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barlow L,4-3 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
New York
Taillon 6 4 0 0 2 8
Marinaccio 2 0 0 0 0 3
Holmes W,5-1 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_Singer (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:38. A_43,836 (47,309).

