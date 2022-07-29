N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5

Kansas City
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|1
|13
|
|Melendez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.211
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|2-Taylor pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Dozier lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Pratto rf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Isbel cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Garcia ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Lopez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|11
|11
|11
|5
|7
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.278
|Judge rf
|5
|2
|3
|6
|0
|1
|.297
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.225
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Donaldson dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.316
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.238
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|a-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|1-Trevino pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Kansas City
|000
|050
|000_5
|9
|1
|New York
|102
|000
|08x_11
|11
|0
a-doubled for Higashioka in the 7th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 7th. 2-ran for Pasquantino in the 8th.
E_Garcia (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, New York 6. 2B_Merrifield (22), Carpenter (6), Torres (19). HR_Perez (12), off Cole; Rizzo (24), off Bubic; Judge (40), off Bubic; Judge (41), off Kowar. RBIs_Merrifield 2 (40), Perez 3 (37), Rizzo (59), Judge 6 (89), Benintendi (40), Hicks (31), Kiner-Falefa (31), Trevino (30).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Melendez, Dozier); New York 4 (Benintendi, Donaldson 2, LeMahieu). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 8; New York 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Trevino.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|81
|5.45
|Cuas, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.45
|Barlow, L, 4-4, BS, 16-19
|
|2-3
|4
|6
|2
|1
|1
|35
|2.45
|Kowar
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|18
|9.77
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6
|
|7
|5
|5
|0
|9
|100
|3.30
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.24
|Abreu, W, 2-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.22
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|2.37
Inherited runners-scored_Kowar 2-2. HBP_Barlow (Hicks).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:12. A_42,481 (47,309).
