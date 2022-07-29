N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5

Kansas City

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 9 5 1 13 Melendez c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .233 Merrifield 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .243 Perez dh 4 1 1 3 0 1 .211 Pasquantino 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .214 2-Taylor pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Dozier lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257 Pratto rf-1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .222 Isbel cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .211 Garcia ss 4 1 3 0 0 1 .333 Lopez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .244

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 11 11 11 5 7 LeMahieu 3b 3 2 0 0 2 1 .278 Judge rf 5 2 3 6 0 1 .297 Rizzo 1b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .225 Torres 2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .266 Donaldson dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .223 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .316 Hicks cf 3 1 0 1 1 1 .238 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .275 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .183 a-Carpenter ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .311 1-Trevino pr-c 1 0 0 1 0 0 .257

Kansas City 000 050 000_5 9 1 New York 102 000 08x_11 11 0

a-doubled for Higashioka in the 7th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 7th. 2-ran for Pasquantino in the 8th.

E_Garcia (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, New York 6. 2B_Merrifield (22), Carpenter (6), Torres (19). HR_Perez (12), off Cole; Rizzo (24), off Bubic; Judge (40), off Bubic; Judge (41), off Kowar. RBIs_Merrifield 2 (40), Perez 3 (37), Rizzo (59), Judge 6 (89), Benintendi (40), Hicks (31), Kiner-Falefa (31), Trevino (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Melendez, Dozier); New York 4 (Benintendi, Donaldson 2, LeMahieu). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 8; New York 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Trevino.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bubic 6 4 3 3 2 6 81 5.45 Cuas, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.45 Barlow, L, 4-4, BS, 16-19 2-3 4 6 2 1 1 35 2.45 Kowar 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 18 9.77

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 6 7 5 5 0 9 100 3.30 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.24 Abreu, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.22 Peralta 1 1 0 0 1 3 23 2.37

Inherited runners-scored_Kowar 2-2. HBP_Barlow (Hicks).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:12. A_42,481 (47,309).

