N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5

Kansas City New York ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

36

5

9

5 Totals

36

11

11

11 Melendez c

5

1

1

0 LeMahieu 3b

3

2

0

0 Merrifield 2b

4

1

2

2 ... ... READ MORE

Kansas City New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 36 11 11 11 Melendez c 5 1 1 0 LeMahieu 3b 3 2 0 0 Merrifield 2b 4 1 2 2 Judge rf 5 2 3 6 Perez dh 4 1 1 3 Rizzo 1b 4 2 2 1 Pasquantino 1b 4 0 1 0 Torres 2b 5 1 2 0 Taylor pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Donaldson dh 5 1 1 0 Dozier lf-rf 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 1 Pratto rf-1b 3 0 0 0 Hicks cf 3 1 0 1 Isbel cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 1 Garcia ss 4 1 3 0 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 Lopez 3b 4 1 1 0 Carpenter ph 1 0 1 0 Trevino pr-c 1 0 0 1

Kansas City 000 050 000 — 5 New York 102 000 08x — 11

E_Garcia (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, New York 6. 2B_Merrifield (22), Carpenter (6), Torres (19). HR_Perez (12), Rizzo (24), Judge 2 (41).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Bubic 6 4 3 3 2 6 Cuas H,7 1 1 0 0 0 0 Barlow L,4-4 BS,16-19 2-3 4 6 2 1 1 Kowar 1-3 2 2 2 2 0

New York Cole 6 7 5 5 0 9 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Abreu W,2-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Peralta 1 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_Barlow (Hicks).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:12. A_42,481 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.