N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5

Kansas City
New York
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
5
9
5
Totals
36
11
11
11
Melendez c
5
1
1
0
LeMahieu 3b
3
2
0
0
Merrifield 2b
4
1
2
2
...
E_Garcia (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, New York 6. 2B_Merrifield (22), Carpenter (6), Torres (19). HR_Perez (12), Rizzo (24), Judge 2 (41).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Cuas H,7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow L,4-4 BS,16-19
|
|2-3
|4
|6
|2
|1
|1
|Kowar
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole
|6
|
|7
|5
|5
|0
|9
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu W,2-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_Barlow (Hicks).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:12. A_42,481 (47,309).
