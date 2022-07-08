Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5

The Associated Press
July 8, 2022 11:18 pm
1 min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
40
12
14
11
7
8

LeMahieu 1b
5
2
2
0
1
1
.265

Judge dh
5
0
0
0
1
3
.282

Carpenter lf
4
2
3
...

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 12 14 11 7 8
LeMahieu 1b 5 2 2 0 1 1 .265
Judge dh 5 0 0 0 1 3 .282
Carpenter lf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .305
1-Kiner-Falefa pr-ss 0 1 0 1 1 0 .272
Torres 2b 6 1 3 2 0 1 .269
Donaldson 3b 4 2 1 3 1 0 .231
Hicks cf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .240
Trevino c 5 2 2 0 0 1 .255
Gonzalez ss-lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .250
Gallo rf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .166
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 5 13 5 3 14
Refsnyder cf-rf 5 2 4 0 0 1 .339
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .327
Cordero rf-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Martinez dh 4 1 3 0 1 0 .314
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .306
Vázquez c 5 0 3 2 0 1 .296
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .253
Story 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .224
Arroyo rf-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Duran cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .305
Dalbec 1b-3b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .210
New York 412 200 111_12 14 0
Boston 200 201 000_5 13 1

1-ran for Carpenter in the 8th.

E_Vázquez (4). LOB_New York 10, Boston 12. 2B_Hicks (5), Carpenter (3), Trevino (5), Torres (16), Vázquez (16), Refsnyder (5). HR_Donaldson (9), off Seabold; Carpenter (9), off Feliz; Story (15), off Cortes; Dalbec (6), off Cortes. RBIs_Torres 2 (37), Donaldson 3 (32), Carpenter 2 (20), Gallo 2 (21), Gonzalez (10), Kiner-Falefa (20), Vázquez 2 (33), Story (55), Dalbec (19), Bogaerts (35). SB_Hicks (9), Gonzalez (2). S_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Donaldson, Hicks, Gonzalez 2, Torres 2, LeMahieu); Boston 6 (Vázquez 2, Verdugo, Story 2, Devers). RISP_New York 4 for 16; Boston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Judge, Trevino, Bogaerts.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes 3 2-3 8 4 4 2 4 73 2.74
Castro, W, 5-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 28 3.33
Abreu 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 21 2.79
Luetge, S, 1-1 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 6 49 2.70
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Seabold, L, 0-2 2 2-3 9 7 7 2 2 71 11.91
Feliz 3 1-3 1 2 1 2 4 61 2.70
Davis 2 3 2 2 0 1 37 2.55
Bradley Jr. 1 1 1 1 3 1 30 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0, Luetge 2-0, Feliz 1-0. HBP_Seabold (Carpenter), Castro (Bogaerts). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:51. A_36,841 (37,755).

Top Stories