N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5

New York

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

40

12

14

11

7

8 LeMahieu 1b

5

2

2

0

1

1

.265 Judge dh

5

0

0

0

1

3

.282 Carpenter lf

4

2

3

... READ MORE

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 12 14 11 7 8 LeMahieu 1b 5 2 2 0 1 1 .265 Judge dh 5 0 0 0 1 3 .282 Carpenter lf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .305 1-Kiner-Falefa pr-ss 0 1 0 1 1 0 .272 Torres 2b 6 1 3 2 0 1 .269 Donaldson 3b 4 2 1 3 1 0 .231 Hicks cf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .240 Trevino c 5 2 2 0 0 1 .255 Gonzalez ss-lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .250 Gallo rf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .166

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 5 13 5 3 14 Refsnyder cf-rf 5 2 4 0 0 1 .339 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .327 Cordero rf-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Martinez dh 4 1 3 0 1 0 .314 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .306 Vázquez c 5 0 3 2 0 1 .296 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .253 Story 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .224 Arroyo rf-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Duran cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Dalbec 1b-3b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .210

New York 412 200 111_12 14 0 Boston 200 201 000_5 13 1

1-ran for Carpenter in the 8th.

E_Vázquez (4). LOB_New York 10, Boston 12. 2B_Hicks (5), Carpenter (3), Trevino (5), Torres (16), Vázquez (16), Refsnyder (5). HR_Donaldson (9), off Seabold; Carpenter (9), off Feliz; Story (15), off Cortes; Dalbec (6), off Cortes. RBIs_Torres 2 (37), Donaldson 3 (32), Carpenter 2 (20), Gallo 2 (21), Gonzalez (10), Kiner-Falefa (20), Vázquez 2 (33), Story (55), Dalbec (19), Bogaerts (35). SB_Hicks (9), Gonzalez (2). S_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Donaldson, Hicks, Gonzalez 2, Torres 2, LeMahieu); Boston 6 (Vázquez 2, Verdugo, Story 2, Devers). RISP_New York 4 for 16; Boston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Judge, Trevino, Bogaerts.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cortes 3 2-3 8 4 4 2 4 73 2.74 Castro, W, 5-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 28 3.33 Abreu 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 21 2.79 Luetge, S, 1-1 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 6 49 2.70

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Seabold, L, 0-2 2 2-3 9 7 7 2 2 71 11.91 Feliz 3 1-3 1 2 1 2 4 61 2.70 Davis 2 3 2 2 0 1 37 2.55 Bradley Jr. 1 1 1 1 3 1 30 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0, Luetge 2-0, Feliz 1-0. HBP_Seabold (Carpenter), Castro (Bogaerts). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:51. A_36,841 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.