N.Y. Yankees 16, Pittsburgh 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 46 16 22 16 8 10 LeMahieu 1b 6 2 3 2 1 0 .267 Judge cf 4 1 3 4 1 1 .287 Gonzalez lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .257 Carpenter rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300 Hicks lf-lf-cf 2 2 2 4 0 0 .229 Stanton dh 5 1 1 1 1 1 .240 Torres 2b 4 0 2 0 2 1 .261 Donaldson 3b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .226 Gallo lf-rf 4 2 1 1 2 2 .167 Kiner-Falefa ss 6 3 4 0 0 0 .276 Higashioka c 5 2 2 2 1 2 .174

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 4 0 1 7 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Castillo 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Reynolds cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .260 Madris cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .280 Suwinski lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Chavis 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Tsutsugo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .183 Cruz ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Gamel rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .157 VanMeter 2b-p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200

New York 000 022 156_16 22 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 4 1

E_Tsutsugo (2). LOB_New York 12, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Carpenter (2), Torres (15), Judge (13), Hicks (4), Reynolds (10). HR_Donaldson (7), off Keller; Gallo (10), off Keller; Higashioka (5), off Beede; Judge (30), off Bañuelos; Hicks (4), off VanMeter; Stanton (21), off VanMeter. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (34), Donaldson 2 (25), Gallo (19), Higashioka 2 (15), Judge 4 (64), Hicks 4 (24), Stanton (54). SB_Kiner-Falefa (13), Judge (7), LeMahieu (4). SF_Donaldson.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Donaldson 2, Gallo, Carpenter, Stanton, LeMahieu 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Tsutsugo 2). RISP_New York 7 for 18; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.

GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Carpenter.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (VanMeter, Cruz, Tsutsugo; VanMeter, Cruz, Tsutsugo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, W, 5-3 6 4 0 0 0 3 88 3.11 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.50 Abreu 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 2.41

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 2-6 6 10 4 4 1 7 95 5.21 Beede 1 1 1 1 2 2 36 3.62 Bañuelos 1-3 3 5 5 2 1 19 135.00 Stratton 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 18 5.03 VanMeter 1 8 6 6 1 0 27 54.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:21. A_32,414 (38,747).

