N.Y. Yankees 16, Pittsburgh 0

New York Pittsburgh ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

46

16

22

16 Totals

31

0

4

0 LeMahieu 1b

6

2

3

2 Hayes 3b

4

0

1

0 Judge cf

4

1

3

4 ... READ MORE

New York Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 46 16 22 16 Totals 31 0 4 0 LeMahieu 1b 6 2 3 2 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 Judge cf 4 1 3 4 Castillo 3b 0 0 0 0 Gonzalez lf 1 1 1 0 Reynolds cf 3 0 2 0 Carpenter rf 4 0 1 0 Madris cf 0 0 0 0 Hicks lf-lf 2 2 2 4 Suwinski lf 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 5 1 1 1 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 2 0 Chavis 2b 1 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 5 2 2 2 Tsutsugo 1b 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf-rf 4 2 1 1 Cruz ss 3 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 6 3 4 0 Gamel rf 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 5 2 2 2 Perez c 3 0 0 0 VanMeter 2b-p 3 0 0 0

New York 000 022 156 — 16 Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0

E_Tsutsugo (2). DP_New York 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_New York 12, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Carpenter (2), Torres (15), Judge (13), Hicks (4), Reynolds (10). HR_Donaldson (7), Gallo (10), Higashioka (5), Judge (30), Hicks (4), Stanton (21). SB_Kiner-Falefa (13), Judge (7), LeMahieu (4). SF_Donaldson (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Severino W,5-3 6 4 0 0 0 3 Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Abreu 1 0 0 0 1 2

Pittsburgh Keller L,2-6 6 10 4 4 1 7 Beede 1 1 1 1 2 2 Bañuelos 1-3 3 5 5 2 1 Stratton 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 VanMeter 1 8 6 6 1 0

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:21. A_32,414 (38,747).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.