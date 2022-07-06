N.Y. Yankees 16, Pittsburgh 0

New York
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|46
|16
|22
|16
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge cf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|Castillo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Madris cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks lf-lf
|2
|2
|2
|4
|
|Suwinski lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Chavis 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf-rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Cruz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|6
|3
|4
|0
|
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|VanMeter 2b-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|022
|156
|—
|16
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Tsutsugo (2). DP_New York 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_New York 12, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Carpenter (2), Torres (15), Judge (13), Hicks (4), Reynolds (10). HR_Donaldson (7), Gallo (10), Higashioka (5), Judge (30), Hicks (4), Stanton (21). SB_Kiner-Falefa (13), Judge (7), LeMahieu (4). SF_Donaldson (4).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Severino W,5-3
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller L,2-6
|6
|
|10
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Beede
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Bañuelos
|
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Stratton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|VanMeter
|1
|
|8
|6
|6
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:21. A_32,414 (38,747).
