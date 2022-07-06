Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 16, Pittsburgh 0

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 11:50 pm
< a min read
      

New York

Pittsburgh

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
46
16
22
16

Totals
31
0
4
0

LeMahieu 1b
6
2
3
2

Hayes 3b
4
0
1
0

Judge cf
4
1
3
4

...

READ MORE

New York Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 46 16 22 16 Totals 31 0 4 0
LeMahieu 1b 6 2 3 2 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0
Judge cf 4 1 3 4 Castillo 3b 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez lf 1 1 1 0 Reynolds cf 3 0 2 0
Carpenter rf 4 0 1 0 Madris cf 0 0 0 0
Hicks lf-lf 2 2 2 4 Suwinski lf 4 0 0 0
Stanton dh 5 1 1 1 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0
Torres 2b 4 0 2 0 Chavis 2b 1 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 5 2 2 2 Tsutsugo 1b 4 0 0 0
Gallo lf-rf 4 2 1 1 Cruz ss 3 0 1 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 6 3 4 0 Gamel rf 3 0 0 0
Higashioka c 5 2 2 2 Perez c 3 0 0 0
VanMeter 2b-p 3 0 0 0
New York 000 022 156 16
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0

E_Tsutsugo (2). DP_New York 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_New York 12, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Carpenter (2), Torres (15), Judge (13), Hicks (4), Reynolds (10). HR_Donaldson (7), Gallo (10), Higashioka (5), Judge (30), Hicks (4), Stanton (21). SB_Kiner-Falefa (13), Judge (7), LeMahieu (4). SF_Donaldson (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino W,5-3 6 4 0 0 0 3
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Abreu 1 0 0 0 1 2
Pittsburgh
Keller L,2-6 6 10 4 4 1 7
Beede 1 1 1 1 2 2
Bañuelos 1-3 3 5 5 2 1
Stratton 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
VanMeter 1 8 6 6 1 0

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:21. A_32,414 (38,747).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|13 2022 - FAR Supplement - IAAR -...
7|13 Reimagining Higher Education Technology...
7|13 Preparing for 988: The Groundwork,...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories