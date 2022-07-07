N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

New York Boston ab

New York Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 31 5 5 5 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 0 Duran cf 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 5 1 2 0 Devers 3b 3 2 2 5 Carpenter dh 5 0 0 0 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Stanton lf 3 1 0 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 4 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 2 2 1 Story 2b 4 0 1 0 Trevino c 3 0 1 1 Cordero 1b 4 1 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 Gallo rf 2 1 0 0 Refsnyder ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Plawecki c 2 2 1 0

New York 005 010 000 — 6 Boston 002 030 000 — 5

DP_New York 1, Boston 0. LOB_New York 6, Boston 3. 2B_Trevino (4), Cordero (14). 3B_Hicks (2). HR_Donaldson (8), Hicks (5), Devers 2 (19). SB_Torres (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Cole W,8-2 6 5 5 5 3 7 Peralta H,8 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 King H,13 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Holmes S,16-17 1 0 0 0 0 1

Boston Winckowski L,3-3 5 6 6 6 5 2 Strahm 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Schreiber 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 0 Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:56. A_36,876 (37,755).

