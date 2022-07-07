N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

New York
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
6
7
6
Totals
31
5
5
5
LeMahieu 1b
4
0
0
0
Duran cf
4
0
0
0
Torres 2b
5
1
2
0
...
DP_New York 1, Boston 0. LOB_New York 6, Boston 3. 2B_Trevino (4), Cordero (14). 3B_Hicks (2). HR_Donaldson (8), Hicks (5), Devers 2 (19). SB_Torres (5).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole W,8-2
|6
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|7
|Peralta H,8
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|King H,13
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Holmes S,16-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Winckowski L,3-3
|5
|
|6
|6
|6
|5
|2
|Strahm
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Schreiber
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brasier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:56. A_36,876 (37,755).
