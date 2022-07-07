N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
6
7
6
5
7
LeMahieu 1b
4
0
0
0
1
1
.263
Torres 2b
5
1
2
0
0
1
.264
Carpenter dh
5
0
0
...
READ MORE
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|5
|7
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Carpenter dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Stanton lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.231
|Hicks cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Gallo rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.165
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|5
|5
|4
|11
|
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.309
|Devers 3b
|3
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|.330
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.307
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.311
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Cordero 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Bradley Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|a-Refsnyder ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Plawecki c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|New York
|005
|010
|000_6
|7
|0
|Boston
|002
|030
|000_5
|5
|0
a-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 7th.
LOB_New York 6, Boston 3. 2B_Trevino (4), Cordero (14). 3B_Hicks (2). HR_Donaldson (8), off Winckowski; Hicks (5), off Winckowski; Devers 2 (19), off Cole. RBIs_Donaldson 4 (29), Hicks (25), Trevino (26), Devers 5 (51). SB_Torres (5).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Carpenter); Boston 0. RISP_New York 3 for 8; Boston 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Cordero.
DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 8-2
|6
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|7
|94
|3.26
|Peralta, H, 8
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.99
|King, H, 13
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.23
|Holmes, S, 16-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.47
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski, L, 3-3
|5
|
|6
|6
|6
|5
|2
|98
|4.35
|Strahm
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.81
|Schreiber
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.64
|Brasier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.02
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.16
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:56. A_36,876 (37,755).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.