N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 7 6 5 7 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Torres 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .264 Carpenter dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Stanton lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .237 Donaldson 3b 4 1 2 4 0 1 .231 Hicks cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .234 Trevino c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .250 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Gallo rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .165

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 5 5 4 11 Duran cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .309 Devers 3b 3 2 2 5 1 0 .330 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .307 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .311 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Story 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .225 Cordero 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254 Bradley Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211 a-Refsnyder ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Plawecki c 2 2 1 0 1 0 .160

New York 005 010 000_6 7 0 Boston 002 030 000_5 5 0

a-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 7th.

LOB_New York 6, Boston 3. 2B_Trevino (4), Cordero (14). 3B_Hicks (2). HR_Donaldson (8), off Winckowski; Hicks (5), off Winckowski; Devers 2 (19), off Cole. RBIs_Donaldson 4 (29), Hicks (25), Trevino (26), Devers 5 (51). SB_Torres (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Carpenter); Boston 0. RISP_New York 3 for 8; Boston 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Cordero.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 8-2 6 5 5 5 3 7 94 3.26 Peralta, H, 8 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.99 King, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.23 Holmes, S, 16-17 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.47

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Winckowski, L, 3-3 5 6 6 6 5 2 98 4.35 Strahm 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 17 3.81 Schreiber 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.64 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.02 Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.16

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:56. A_36,876 (37,755).

