Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

The Associated Press
July 7, 2022 10:26 pm
New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
6
7
6
5
7

LeMahieu 1b
4
0
0
0
1
1
.263

Torres 2b
5
1
2
0
0
1
.264

Carpenter dh
5
0
0
New York 005 010 000_6 7 0
Boston 002 030 000_5 5 0

a-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 7th.

LOB_New York 6, Boston 3. 2B_Trevino (4), Cordero (14). 3B_Hicks (2). HR_Donaldson (8), off Winckowski; Hicks (5), off Winckowski; Devers 2 (19), off Cole. RBIs_Donaldson 4 (29), Hicks (25), Trevino (26), Devers 5 (51). SB_Torres (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa 2, Carpenter); Boston 0. RISP_New York 3 for 8; Boston 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Cordero.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 8-2 6 5 5 5 3 7 94 3.26
Peralta, H, 8 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.99
King, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.23
Holmes, S, 16-17 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.47
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Winckowski, L, 3-3 5 6 6 6 5 2 98 4.35
Strahm 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 17 3.81
Schreiber 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.64
Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.02
Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 2.16

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:56. A_36,876 (37,755).

