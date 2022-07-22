N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6

New York
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Judge cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKenna pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Locastro rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hicks ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gallo lf-rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|New York
|003
|111
|100
|—
|7
|Baltimore
|002
|001
|300
|—
|6
DP_New York 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_Donaldson 2 (18), Trevino (6), Mateo (13), Rutschman (16), Odor (14). HR_Judge 2 (36), Gallo (12), Santander (16).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Luetge W,3-3
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Chapman
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|King H,16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes S,17-19
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wells L,7-6
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Krehbiel
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Baker
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bautista
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
King pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
WP_Chapman(2).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Ben May; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:47. A_28,468 (45,971).
