N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6

New York Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 9 7 Totals 35 6 9 6 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 1 0 Mullins cf 4 1 2 1 Judge cf 4 2 2 4 Rutschman c 4 0 2 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 McKenna pr 0 0 0 0 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 1 0 0 Donaldson 3b 4 2 2 0 Santander rf 5 1 2 3 Trevino c 4 0 1 1 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 1 Hays lf 3 1 0 0 Locastro rf 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Hicks ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 1 1 1 Gallo lf-rf 3 2 1 1 Mateo ss 4 1 1 1

New York 003 111 100 — 7 Baltimore 002 001 300 — 6

DP_New York 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_Donaldson 2 (18), Trevino (6), Mateo (13), Rutschman (16), Odor (14). HR_Judge 2 (36), Gallo (12), Santander (16).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Taillon 2 2-3 4 2 2 3 2 Luetge W,3-3 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Loáisiga 1 1 1 1 1 0 Chapman 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 King H,16 1 0 0 0 0 0 Holmes S,17-19 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3

Baltimore Wells L,7-6 5 5 5 5 2 4 Krehbiel 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 Baker 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 3 Tate 1 0 0 0 0 3

King pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

WP_Chapman(2).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Ben May; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:47. A_28,468 (45,971).

