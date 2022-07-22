N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6

New York
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|3
|12
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|Judge cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.284
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Locastro rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|a-Hicks ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Gallo lf-rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.164
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|5
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|1-McKenna pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.241
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|New York
|003
|111
|100_7
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|002
|001
|300_6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Locastro in the 9th.
1-ran for Rutschman in the 9th.
LOB_New York 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_Donaldson 2 (18), Trevino (6), Mateo (13), Rutschman (16), Odor (14). HR_Judge 2 (36), off Wells; Gallo (12), off Krehbiel; Santander (16), off Chapman. RBIs_Judge 4 (77), Trevino (28), Kiner-Falefa (29), Gallo (24), Mateo (24), Mullins (37), Urías (32), Santander 3 (49). CS_LeMahieu (2), Kiner-Falefa (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Locastro, Stanton); Baltimore 5 (Hays 2, Mateo, Santander 2). RISP_New York 3 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Trevino, Mancini, Urías. GIDP_Mancini.
DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, LeMahieu, Rizzo); Baltimore 1 (Rutschman, Mateo, Rutschman).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|67
|3.93
|Luetge, W, 3-3
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|2.88
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|7.52
|Chapman
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|20
|5.75
|King, H, 16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.29
|Holmes, S, 17-19
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.26
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, L, 7-6
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|81
|3.69
|Krehbiel
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|2.62
|Baker
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.02
|Bautista
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|1.67
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.40
Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 3-0, Baker 1-0. WP_Chapman(2).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Ben May; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:47. A_28,468 (45,971).
