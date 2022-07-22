Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6

The Associated Press
July 22, 2022 11:13 pm
1 min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
7
9
7
3
12

LeMahieu 2b
3
1
1
0
2
1
.282

Judge cf
4
2
2
4
0
1
.284

Rizzo 1b
4
0
1
...

a-struck out for Locastro in the 9th.

1-ran for Rutschman in the 9th.

LOB_New York 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_Donaldson 2 (18), Trevino (6), Mateo (13), Rutschman (16), Odor (14). HR_Judge 2 (36), off Wells; Gallo (12), off Krehbiel; Santander (16), off Chapman. RBIs_Judge 4 (77), Trevino (28), Kiner-Falefa (29), Gallo (24), Mateo (24), Mullins (37), Urías (32), Santander 3 (49). CS_LeMahieu (2), Kiner-Falefa (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Locastro, Stanton); Baltimore 5 (Hays 2, Mateo, Santander 2). RISP_New York 3 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Trevino, Mancini, Urías. GIDP_Mancini.

DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, LeMahieu, Rizzo); Baltimore 1 (Rutschman, Mateo, Rutschman).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon 2 2-3 4 2 2 3 2 67 3.93
Luetge, W, 3-3 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 37 2.88
Loáisiga 1 1 1 1 1 0 14 7.52
Chapman 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 20 5.75
King, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 2.29
Holmes, S, 17-19 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 18 1.26
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wells, L, 7-6 5 5 5 5 2 4 81 3.69
Krehbiel 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 26 2.62
Baker 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.02
Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.67
Tate 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 2.40

Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 3-0, Baker 1-0. WP_Chapman(2).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Ben May; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:47. A_28,468 (45,971).

