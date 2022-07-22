N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6

New York

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 9 7 3 12 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .282 Judge cf 4 2 2 4 0 1 .284 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .229 Donaldson 3b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .232 Trevino c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .247 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .273 Locastro rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 a-Hicks ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Gallo lf-rf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .164

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 9 6 5 9 Mullins cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .259 Rutschman c 4 0 2 0 1 2 .229 1-McKenna pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Mancini dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .274 Santander rf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .241 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .268 Hays lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .267 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .203 Urías 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .255 Mateo ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .206

New York 003 111 100_7 9 0 Baltimore 002 001 300_6 9 0

a-struck out for Locastro in the 9th.

1-ran for Rutschman in the 9th.

LOB_New York 3, Baltimore 7. 2B_Donaldson 2 (18), Trevino (6), Mateo (13), Rutschman (16), Odor (14). HR_Judge 2 (36), off Wells; Gallo (12), off Krehbiel; Santander (16), off Chapman. RBIs_Judge 4 (77), Trevino (28), Kiner-Falefa (29), Gallo (24), Mateo (24), Mullins (37), Urías (32), Santander 3 (49). CS_LeMahieu (2), Kiner-Falefa (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Locastro, Stanton); Baltimore 5 (Hays 2, Mateo, Santander 2). RISP_New York 3 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Trevino, Mancini, Urías. GIDP_Mancini.

DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, LeMahieu, Rizzo); Baltimore 1 (Rutschman, Mateo, Rutschman).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon 2 2-3 4 2 2 3 2 67 3.93 Luetge, W, 3-3 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 37 2.88 Loáisiga 1 1 1 1 1 0 14 7.52 Chapman 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 20 5.75 King, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 2.29 Holmes, S, 17-19 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 18 1.26

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wells, L, 7-6 5 5 5 5 2 4 81 3.69 Krehbiel 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 26 2.62 Baker 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.02 Bautista 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.67 Tate 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 2.40

Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 3-0, Baker 1-0. WP_Chapman(2).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Ben May; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:47. A_28,468 (45,971).

