N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 10 6 5 11 India 2b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .222 Drury 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .279 Pham lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Votto 1b 5 0 1 2 0 2 .211 Stephenson c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .321 Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244 a-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 1-Senzel pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257 c-Reynolds ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253 K.Farmer ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .263 Moustakas dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .210 Fairchild cf-rf-cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .143

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 6 6 4 16 LeMahieu dh 5 2 2 0 0 1 .270 Judge cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .279 Rizzo 1b 4 1 0 1 1 1 .224 Stanton rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .237 Torres 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .275 Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .225 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 2 3 0 1 .271 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .173 b-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .338 Trevino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Gallo lf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .166

Cincinnati 130 020 000 0_6 10 1 New York 005 000 010 1_7 6 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-reached on error for Naquin in the 8th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 9th. c-struck out for Senzel in the 10th.

1-ran for Solano in the 8th.

E_India (6), Kiner-Falefa (11). LOB_Cincinnati 8, New York 5. 2B_India (6), Votto (16), Kiner-Falefa 2 (14). HR_K.Farmer (6), off Severino; Moustakas (5), off Severino; Fairchild (1), off Severino; Stanton (23), off Gibaut. RBIs_Votto 2 (27), K.Farmer (42), Moustakas (20), Fairchild (1), Stephenson (34), Rizzo (57), Torres (38), Kiner-Falefa 3 (24), Stanton (57). SB_Judge (8). CS_Senzel (3). SF_Stephenson.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Naquin 2, Votto); New York 3 (Rizzo, Higashioka 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 11; New York 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Pham, Votto. GIDP_K.Farmer.

DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor 4 5 5 1 3 6 91 6.21 B.Farmer 2 0 0 0 0 4 31 5.40 Kuhnel, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 6.58 Gibaut, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 3 18 6.23 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.83 Díaz, L, 2-1 1-3 0 1 0 1 1 9 2.16

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino 2 4 4 4 2 1 43 3.45 Sears 3 2-3 2 2 2 1 5 45 1.42 Abreu 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 2.42 Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.41 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 4.50 Holmes 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 1.34 King, W, 6-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.23

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0. IBB_off Díaz (Rizzo). WP_Díaz(2).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:56. A_36,772 (47,309).

