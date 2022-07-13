N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6

Cincinnati
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|6
|6
|4
|16
|
|LeMahieu dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.279
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.271
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|b-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.166
|Cincinnati
|130
|020
|000
|0_6
|10
|1
|New York
|005
|000
|010
|1_7
|6
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-reached on error for Naquin in the 8th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 9th. c-struck out for Senzel in the 10th.
1-ran for Solano in the 8th.
E_India (6), Kiner-Falefa (11). LOB_Cincinnati 8, New York 5. 2B_India (6), Votto (16), Kiner-Falefa 2 (14). HR_K.Farmer (6), off Severino; Moustakas (5), off Severino; Fairchild (1), off Severino; Stanton (23), off Gibaut. RBIs_Votto 2 (27), K.Farmer (42), Moustakas (20), Fairchild (1), Stephenson (34), Rizzo (57), Torres (38), Kiner-Falefa 3 (24), Stanton (57). SB_Judge (8). CS_Senzel (3). SF_Stephenson.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Naquin 2, Votto); New York 3 (Rizzo, Higashioka 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 11; New York 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Pham, Votto. GIDP_K.Farmer.
DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor
|4
|
|5
|5
|1
|3
|6
|91
|6.21
|B.Farmer
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|5.40
|Kuhnel, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.58
|Gibaut, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|18
|6.23
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.83
|Díaz, L, 2-1
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|9
|2.16
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|43
|3.45
|Sears
|3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|5
|45
|1.42
|Abreu
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.42
|Peralta
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.41
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.50
|Holmes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|1.34
|King, W, 6-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.23
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0. IBB_off Díaz (Rizzo). WP_Díaz(2).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:56. A_36,772 (47,309).
