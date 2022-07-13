Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 11:19 pm
1 min read
      

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 10 6 5 11
India 2b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .222
Drury 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .279
Pham lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Votto 1b 5 0 1 2 0 2 .211
Stephenson c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .321
Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244
a-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279
1-Senzel pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257
c-Reynolds ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253
K.Farmer ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .263
Moustakas dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .210
Fairchild cf-rf-cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .143
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 6 6 4 16
LeMahieu dh 5 2 2 0 0 1 .270
Judge cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .279
Rizzo 1b 4 1 0 1 1 1 .224
Stanton rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .237
Torres 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .275
Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .225
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 2 3 0 1 .271
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .173
b-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .338
Trevino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Gallo lf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .166
Cincinnati 130 020 000 0_6 10 1
New York 005 000 010 1_7 6 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-reached on error for Naquin in the 8th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 9th. c-struck out for Senzel in the 10th.

1-ran for Solano in the 8th.

E_India (6), Kiner-Falefa (11). LOB_Cincinnati 8, New York 5. 2B_India (6), Votto (16), Kiner-Falefa 2 (14). HR_K.Farmer (6), off Severino; Moustakas (5), off Severino; Fairchild (1), off Severino; Stanton (23), off Gibaut. RBIs_Votto 2 (27), K.Farmer (42), Moustakas (20), Fairchild (1), Stephenson (34), Rizzo (57), Torres (38), Kiner-Falefa 3 (24), Stanton (57). SB_Judge (8). CS_Senzel (3). SF_Stephenson.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (Naquin 2, Votto); New York 3 (Rizzo, Higashioka 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 11; New York 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Pham, Votto. GIDP_K.Farmer.

DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor 4 5 5 1 3 6 91 6.21
B.Farmer 2 0 0 0 0 4 31 5.40
Kuhnel, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 6.58
Gibaut, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 3 18 6.23
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.83
Díaz, L, 2-1 1-3 0 1 0 1 1 9 2.16
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino 2 4 4 4 2 1 43 3.45
Sears 3 2-3 2 2 2 1 5 45 1.42
Abreu 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 2.42
Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.41
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 4.50
Holmes 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 1.34
King, W, 6-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.23

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0. IBB_off Díaz (Rizzo). WP_Díaz(2).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:56. A_36,772 (47,309).

