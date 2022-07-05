On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

The Associated Press
July 5, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through July 4

1. Chase Elliott, 624.

2. Ryan Blaney, 591.

3. Ross Chastain, 589.

4. Kyle Larson, 553.

5. Joey Logano, 551.

6. Kyle Busch, 547.

7. Martin Truex Jr, 540.

8. Christopher Bell, 499.

9. Alex Bowman, 494.

10. William Byron, 489.

11. Kevin Harvick, 479.

12. Aric Almirola, 452.

Through July 4

1. Chase Elliott, 624.

2. Ryan Blaney, 591.

3. Ross Chastain, 589.

4. Kyle Larson, 553.

5. Joey Logano, 551.

6. Kyle Busch, 547.

7. Martin Truex Jr, 540.

8. Christopher Bell, 499.

9. Alex Bowman, 494.

10. William Byron, 489.

11. Kevin Harvick, 479.

12. Aric Almirola, 452.

        Read more: Sports News

13. Tyler Reddick, 441.

14. Austin Cindric, 431.

15. Kurt Busch, 424.

16. Chase Briscoe, 422.

17. Daniel Suárez, 420.

18. Erik Jones, 414.

19. Austin Dillon, 405.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

20. Denny Hamlin, 394.

21. Michael McDowell, 384.

22. Chris Buescher, 356.

23. Justin Haley, 344.

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 327.

25. Bubba Wallace, 322.

26. Ty Dillon, 301.

27. Cole Custer, 295.

28. Harrison Burton, 277.

29. Todd Gilliland, 264.

30. Brad Keselowski, 239.

31. Corey Lajoie, 205.

32. Cody Ware, 134.

33. David Ragan, 61.

34. Joey Hand, 44.

35. Greg Biffle, 24.

36. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.

37. Boris Said, 11.

38. Kyle Tilley, 7.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|12 Gartner Tech Growth & Innovation...
7|12 Leveraging Cloud and Edge-Based Video...
7|12 Avoiding Automation Failure: What,...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories