NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

Through July 4
1. Chase Elliott, 624.
2. Ryan Blaney, 591.
3. Ross Chastain, 589.
4. Kyle Larson, 553.
5. Joey Logano, 551.
6. Kyle Busch, 547.
7. Martin Truex Jr, 540.
8. Christopher Bell, 499.
9. Alex Bowman, 494.
10. William Byron, 489.
11. Kevin Harvick, 479.
12. Aric Almirola, 452.
13. Tyler Reddick, 441.
14. Austin Cindric, 431.
15. Kurt Busch, 424.
16. Chase Briscoe, 422.
17. Daniel Suárez, 420.
18. Erik Jones, 414.
19. Austin Dillon, 405.
20. Denny Hamlin, 394.
21. Michael McDowell, 384.
22. Chris Buescher, 356.
23. Justin Haley, 344.
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 327.
25. Bubba Wallace, 322.
26. Ty Dillon, 301.
27. Cole Custer, 295.
28. Harrison Burton, 277.
29. Todd Gilliland, 264.
30. Brad Keselowski, 239.
31. Corey Lajoie, 205.
32. Cody Ware, 134.
33. David Ragan, 61.
34. Joey Hand, 44.
35. Greg Biffle, 24.
36. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.
37. Boris Said, 11.
38. Kyle Tilley, 7.
