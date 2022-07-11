NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

Through July 10
Through July 10
1. Chase Elliott, 684.
2. Ryan Blaney, 637.
3. Ross Chastain, 634.
4. Kyle Larson, 579.
5. Kyle Busch, 569.
6. Martin Truex Jr, 566.
7. Joey Logano, 562.
8. Christopher Bell, 523.
9. Alex Bowman, 508.
10. William Byron, 505.
11. Kevin Harvick, 504.
12. Aric Almirola, 481.
13. Austin Cindric, 465.
14. Tyler Reddick, 458.
15. Daniel Suárez, 451.
16. Kurt Busch, 449.
17. Erik Jones, 447.
18. Chase Briscoe, 443.
19. Denny Hamlin, 409.
20. Austin Dillon, 407.
21. Michael McDowell, 406.
22. Justin Haley, 374.
23. Chris Buescher, 360.
24. Bubba Wallace, 345.
25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 333.
26. Cole Custer, 323.
27. Ty Dillon, 310.
28. Harrison Burton, 308.
29. Todd Gilliland, 284.
30. Brad Keselowski, 266.
31. Corey Lajoie, 222.
32. Cody Ware, 148.
33. David Ragan, 61.
34. Joey Hand, 44.
35. Greg Biffle, 24.
36. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.
37. Boris Said, 11.
38. Kyle Tilley, 7.
