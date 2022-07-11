Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

The Associated Press
July 11, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through July 10

1. Chase Elliott, 684.

2. Ryan Blaney, 637.

3. Ross Chastain, 634.

4. Kyle Larson, 579.

5. Kyle Busch, 569.

6. Martin Truex Jr, 566.

7. Joey Logano, 562.

8. Christopher Bell, 523.

9. Alex Bowman, 508.

10. William Byron, 505.

11. Kevin Harvick, 504.

12. Aric Almirola, 481.

Through July 10

1. Chase Elliott, 684.

2. Ryan Blaney, 637.

3. Ross Chastain, 634.

4. Kyle Larson, 579.

5. Kyle Busch, 569.

6. Martin Truex Jr, 566.

7. Joey Logano, 562.

8. Christopher Bell, 523.

9. Alex Bowman, 508.

10. William Byron, 505.

11. Kevin Harvick, 504.

12. Aric Almirola, 481.

        Read more: Sports News

13. Austin Cindric, 465.

14. Tyler Reddick, 458.

15. Daniel Suárez, 451.

16. Kurt Busch, 449.

17. Erik Jones, 447.

18. Chase Briscoe, 443.

19. Denny Hamlin, 409.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

20. Austin Dillon, 407.

21. Michael McDowell, 406.

22. Justin Haley, 374.

23. Chris Buescher, 360.

24. Bubba Wallace, 345.

25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 333.

26. Cole Custer, 323.

27. Ty Dillon, 310.

28. Harrison Burton, 308.

29. Todd Gilliland, 284.

30. Brad Keselowski, 266.

31. Corey Lajoie, 222.

32. Cody Ware, 148.

33. David Ragan, 61.

34. Joey Hand, 44.

35. Greg Biffle, 24.

36. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.

37. Boris Said, 11.

38. Kyle Tilley, 7.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|18 Cloud Security Alliance | CCSK...
7|18 CCSK Plus Training | Certificate of...
7|18 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories