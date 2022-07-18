NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
July 18, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through July 17

1. Chase Elliott, 734.

2. Ross Chastain, 667.

3. Ryan Blaney, 656.

4. Martin Truex Jr, 619.

5. Kyle Larson, 616.

6. Kyle Busch, 594.

7. Joey Logano, 582.

8. Christopher Bell, 570.

9. Kevin Harvick, 551.

10. William Byron, 536.

11. Alex Bowman, 510.

12. Aric Almirola, 490.

13. Austin Cindric, 489.

14. Kurt Busch, 485.

15. Daniel Suárez, 479.

16. Tyler Reddick, 474.

17. Chase Briscoe, 465.

18. Erik Jones, 465.

19. Denny Hamlin, 441.

20. Austin Dillon, 421.

21. Michael McDowell, 415.

22. Justin Haley, 391.

23. Bubba Wallace, 389.

24. Chris Buescher, 380.

25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 348.

26. Cole Custer, 333.

27. Harrison Burton, 319.

28. Ty Dillon, 314.

29. Brad Keselowski, 296.

30. Todd Gilliland, 296.

31. Corey Lajoie, 227.

32. Cody Ware, 155.

33. David Ragan, 61.

34. Joey Hand, 44.

35. Greg Biffle, 24.

36. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.

37. Boris Said, 11.

38. Kyle Tilley, 7.

Top Stories