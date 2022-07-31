NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Results

Sunday At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Sunday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Speedway, Ind.

Lap length: 2.44 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 86 laps, 40 points.

2. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 86, 35.

3. (13) Harrison Burton, Ford, 86, 36.

4. (9) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 86, 38.

5. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 86, 40.

6. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 86, 38.

7. (20) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 86, 0.

8. (7) Michael McDowell, Ford, 86, 29.

9. (24) Cole Custer, Ford, 86, 31.

10. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 86, 27.

11. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 86, 38.

12. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 86, 35.

13. (38) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 86, 24.

14. (15) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 86, 28.

15. (35) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 86, 24.

16. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 86, 34.

17. (26) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 86, 0.

18. (31) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 86, 19.

19. (17) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 86, 18.

20. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 86, 17.

21. (25) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 86, 17.

22. (32) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 86, 0.

23. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 86, 28.

24. (33) Cody Ware, Ford, 86, 14.

25. (37) Josh Williams, Ford, 86, 0.

26. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 86, 20.

27. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 86, 10.

28. (11) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 86, 9.

29. (27) Joey Hand, Ford, 85, 8.

30. (29) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 85, 7.

31. (23) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 79, 14.

32. (28) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, dvp, 65, 5.

33. (18) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 64, 4.

34. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 60, 9.

35. (22) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 57, 6.

36. (36) Daniil Kvyat, Toyota, suspension, 43, 1.

37. (34) Loris Hezemans, Ford, garage, 34, 0.

38. (14) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 24, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 78.507 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 40 minutes, 18 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.065 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Reddick 0-12; C.Briscoe 13-17; R.Blaney 18-32; C.Bell 33-49; T.Reddick 50; R.Blaney 51-52; A.Allmendinger 53-55; T.Gilliland 56-59; J.Hand 60-61; T.Reddick 62-86

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): T.Reddick, 3 times for 38 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 17 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 17 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 5 laps; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 4 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 3 laps; J.Hand, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: C.Elliott, 4; R.Chastain, 2; J.Logano, 2; W.Byron, 2; T.Reddick, 2; D.Hamlin, 2; K.Larson, 1; C.Bell, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; A.Bowman, 1; D.Suárez, 1; A.Cindric, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; Ku.Busch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Elliott, 821; 2. R.Blaney, 696; 3. R.Chastain, 692; 4. M.Truex, 671; 5. K.Larson, 667; 6. C.Bell, 640; 7. J.Logano, 637; 8. Ky.Busch, 633; 9. W.Byron, 586; 10. K.Harvick, 575; 11. T.Reddick, 549; 12. A.Bowman, 541; 13. D.Suárez, 535; 14. A.Cindric, 530; 15. C.Briscoe, 515; 16. A.Almirola, 515.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

