NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through July 3
1. AJ Allmendinger, 634 (2).
2. Ty Gibbs, 625 (4).
3. Justin Allgaier, 600 (2).
4. Noah Gragson, 595 (2).
5. Josh Berry, 560 (2).
6. Brandon Jones, 495 (1).
7. Sam Mayer, 487 (0).
8. Austin Hill, 485 (1).
9. Riley Herbst, 454 (0).
10. Daniel Hemric, 417 (0).
11. Ryan Sieg, 400 (0).
12. Landon Cassill, 390 (0).
13. Anthony Alfredo, 318 (0).
14. Brett Moffitt, 303 (0).
15. Brandon Brown, 302 (0).
16. Jeb Burton, 296 (0).
17. Sheldon Creed, 292 (0).
18. Myatt Snider, 261 (0).
19. Alex Labbe, 255 (0).
20. Jeremy Clements, 247 (0).
21. JJ Yeley, 200 (0).
22. Bayley Currey, 195 (0).
23. Trevor Bayne, 194 (0).
24. Ryan Vargas, 167 (0).
25. Joe Graf Jr, 151 (0).
26. Josh Williams, 147 (0).
27. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 144 (0).
28. Kyle Weatherman, 140 (0).
29. Jade Buford, 127 (0).
30. Mason Massey, 126 (0).
31. Ryan Truex, 125 (0).
32. Ryan Ellis, 111 (0).
33. Kyle Sieg, 111 (0).
34. Parker Retzlaff, 103 (0).
35. David Starr, 72 (0).
36. Shane Lee, 71 (0).
37. Joey Gase, 67 (0).
38. Tommy Joe Martins, 63 (0).
39. Patrick Emerling, 55 (0).
40. Preston Pardus, 54 (0).
41. Jesse Iwuji, 53 (0).
42. Andy Lally, 52 (0).
43. Sage Karam, 44 (0).
44. Cj McLaughlin, 41 (0).
45. Miguel Paludo, 39 (0).
46. Patrick Gallagher, 33 (0).
47. Parker Chase, 31 (0).
48. Scott Heckert, 30 (0).
49. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).
50. Derek Griffith, 27 (0).
51. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).
52. Nicholas Sanchez, 20 (0).
53. Sammy Smith, 18 (0).
54. Gray Gaulding, 17 (0).
55. Connor Mosack, 17 (0).
56. Garrett Smithley, 16 (0).
57. Caesar Bacarella, 13 (0).
58. BJ McLeod, 9 (0).
59. Chris Dyson, 9 (0).
60. Spencer Pumpelly, 8 (0).
61. Dillon Bassett, 7 (0).
62. Natalie Decker, 7 (0).
63. Chad Finchum, 5 (0).
64. Will Rodgers, 2 (0).
65. Howie Disavino III, 1 (0).
66. Darren Dilley, 1 (0).
