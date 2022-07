Nashville 1, Seattle 0

Seattle

Seattle 0 0 — 0 Nashville 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 11 (Sapong), 44th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Cleveland, Andrew Delmos Thomas; Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco.

Yellow Cards_Muyl, Nashville, 45th+2; Miller, Nashville, 89th.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Diego Blas, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Tim Ford.

A_26,927.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Cleveland; Abdoulaye Cissoko (Leo Chu, 76th), Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jimmy Medranda (Danny Leyva, 57th), Nouhou Tolo; Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan (Xavier Arreaga, 76th), Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnak; Fredy Montero (Will Bruin, 56th), Jordan Morris.

Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Eric Miller, Walker Zimmermann; Sean Davis (Teal Bunbury, 74th), Hany Mukhtar (Ake Arnaud Loba, 90th+3), Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson, 88th), Dax McCarty, Alex Muyl (Dave Romney, 88th); C.J. Sapong (Brian Anunga, 74th).

