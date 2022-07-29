Nashville hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference action

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-10-5, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (8-7-7, sixth in the Western Conference) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -160, Vancouver +429, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Nashville and the Vancouver Whitecaps meet in conference play. Nashville is 5-6-4 in conference matchups. Nashville ranks seventh in the Western Conference giving up just 28 goals. The Whitecaps are 6-6-2 in Western Conference... READ MORE

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-10-5, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (8-7-7, sixth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -160, Vancouver +429, Draw +286; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville and the Vancouver Whitecaps meet in conference play.

Nashville is 5-6-4 in conference matchups. Nashville ranks seventh in the Western Conference giving up just 28 goals.

The Whitecaps are 6-6-2 in Western Conference games. The Whitecaps have a -13 goal differential, scoring 24 goals while giving up 37.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has scored 12 goals with three assists for Nashville. C.J. Sapong has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Cavallini has seven goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 3-3-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Robert Castellanos (injured), Alex Muyl (injured), Daniel Lovitz (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

Whitecaps: Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Deiber Caicedo (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Erik Godoy (injured), Julian Gressel (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

