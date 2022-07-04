All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
49
30
.620
_
Atlanta
46
34
.575
3½
Philadelphia
42
38
.525
7½
Miami
37
40
.481
11
Washington
29
52
.358
21
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
___
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0
Miami 7, Washington 4, 10 innings
Colorado 6, Arizona 5
Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 0
Monday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-1) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
