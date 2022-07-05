On Air: Innovation In Government
National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 5, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 50 30 .625 _
Atlanta 47 34 .580
Philadelphia 42 38 .525 8
Miami 38 40 .487 11
Washington 29 53 .354 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 35 .573 _
St. Louis 44 38 .537 3
Pittsburgh 32 47 .405 13½
Chicago 32 48 .400 14
Cincinnati 27 52 .342 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 50 29 .633 _
San Diego 47 35 .573
San Francisco 40 38 .513
Arizona 36 44 .450 14½
Colorado 35 45 .438 15½

___

Monday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Arizona 8, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 4

Seattle 8, San Diego 2

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6) at Atlanta (Fried 8-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-5), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 10-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

