Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 8, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
52
32
.619
_

Atlanta
49
35
.583
3

Philadelphia
44
39
.530

Miami
40
42
.488
11

Washington
30
55
.353
22½

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 52 32 .619 _
Atlanta 49 35 .583 3
Philadelphia 44 39 .530
Miami 40 42 .488 11
Washington 30 55 .353 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 37 .565 _
St. Louis 45 40 .529 3
Chicago 34 49 .410 13
Pittsburgh 34 50 .405 13½
Cincinnati 30 54 .357 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 53 29 .646 _
San Diego 48 36 .571 6
San Francisco 41 40 .506 11½
Arizona 37 46 .446 16½
Colorado 36 47 .434 17½

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game

St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2, 11 innings

Colorado 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

        Read more: Sports News

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-8), 4:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-10) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 7-5) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|15 2022 Procurement Playbook - BBG (USAGM)...
7|15 IoT Security Hands-on Workshop
7|15 Pre-Award: How To Prepare An Offer
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories