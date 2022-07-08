All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|32
|.619
|_
|Atlanta
|49
|35
|.583
|3
|Philadelphia
|44
|39
|.530
|7½
|Miami
|40
|42
|.488
|11
|Washington
|30
|55
|.353
|22½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|37
|.565
|_
|St. Louis
|45
|40
|.529
|3
|Chicago
|34
|49
|.410
|13
|Pittsburgh
|34
|50
|.405
|13½
|Cincinnati
|30
|54
|.357
|17½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|53
|29
|.646
|_
|San Diego
|48
|36
|.571
|6
|San Francisco
|41
|40
|.506
|11½
|Arizona
|37
|46
|.446
|16½
|Colorado
|36
|47
|.434
|17½
___
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0
Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game
St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2, 11 innings
Colorado 4, Arizona 3
San Diego 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-8), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-10) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 7-5) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
