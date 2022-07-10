Trending:
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 10, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 53 33 .616 _
Atlanta 52 35 .598
Philadelphia 46 40 .535 7
Miami 41 43 .488 11
Washington 30 58 .341 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 39 .552 _
St. Louis 46 42 .523
Pittsburgh 36 50 .419 11½
Chicago 34 51 .400 13
Cincinnati 32 54 .372 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 55 29 .655 _
San Diego 49 37 .570 7
San Francisco 42 41 .506 12½
Arizona 38 47 .447 17½
Colorado 37 48 .435 18½

___

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6) at Miami (Rogers 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Atlanta (Fried 9-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 3-4) at Colorado (Ureña 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

