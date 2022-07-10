All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|53
|33
|.616
|_
|Atlanta
|52
|35
|.598
|1½
|Philadelphia
|46
|40
|.535
|7
|Miami
|41
|43
|.488
|11
|Washington
|30
|58
|.341
|24
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|39
|.552
|_
|St. Louis
|46
|42
|.523
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|50
|.419
|11½
|Chicago
|34
|51
|.400
|13
|Cincinnati
|32
|54
|.372
|15½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|55
|29
|.655
|_
|San Diego
|49
|37
|.570
|7
|San Francisco
|42
|41
|.506
|12½
|Arizona
|38
|47
|.447
|17½
|Colorado
|37
|48
|.435
|18½
___
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 4, Washington 3
Arizona 9, Colorado 2
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 3, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6) at Miami (Rogers 4-7), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Atlanta (Fried 9-2), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 3-4) at Colorado (Ureña 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
