On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 11, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
53
33
.616
_

Atlanta
52
35
.598

Philadelphia
46
40
.535
7

Miami
41
43
.488
11

Washington
30
58
.341
24

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 53 33 .616 _
Atlanta 52 35 .598
Philadelphia 46 40 .535 7
Miami 41 43 .488 11
Washington 30 58 .341 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 39 .552 _
St. Louis 46 42 .523
Pittsburgh 36 50 .419 11½
Chicago 34 52 .395 13½
Cincinnati 32 54 .372 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 29 .659 _
San Diego 49 38 .563 8
San Francisco 43 41 .512 12½
Arizona 38 48 .442 18½
Colorado 38 48 .442 18½

___

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

San Francisco 12, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 9

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Castano 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Keuchel 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 7-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|17 World Congress
7|17 2022 International Conference
7|17 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories