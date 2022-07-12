All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|33
|.621
|_
|Atlanta
|52
|36
|.591
|2½
|Philadelphia
|46
|41
|.529
|8
|Miami
|41
|44
|.482
|12
|Washington
|30
|58
|.341
|24½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|39
|.552
|_
|St. Louis
|47
|42
|.528
|2
|Pittsburgh
|37
|50
|.425
|11
|Chicago
|34
|52
|.395
|13½
|Cincinnati
|32
|54
|.372
|15½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|29
|.659
|_
|San Diego
|50
|38
|.568
|7½
|San Francisco
|43
|42
|.506
|13
|Arizona
|39
|48
|.448
|18
|Colorado
|38
|49
|.437
|19
___
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1
San Diego 6, Colorado 5
Arizona 4, San Francisco 3
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-6) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 12:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8) at Miami (López 6-4), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7), 7:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
