National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 12, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 54 33 .621 _
Atlanta 52 36 .591
Philadelphia 46 41 .529 8
Miami 41 44 .482 12
Washington 30 58 .341 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 39 .552 _
St. Louis 47 42 .528 2
Pittsburgh 37 50 .425 11
Chicago 34 52 .395 13½
Cincinnati 32 54 .372 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 29 .659 _
San Diego 50 38 .568
San Francisco 43 42 .506 13
Arizona 39 48 .448 18
Colorado 38 49 .437 19

___

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 6, Colorado 5

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-6) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8) at Miami (López 6-4), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7), 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Top Stories