Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 55 34 .618 _
Atlanta 53 37 .589
Philadelphia 46 43 .517 9
Miami 43 45 .489 11½
Washington 30 60 .333 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 49 40 .551 _
St. Louis 48 43 .527 2
Pittsburgh 38 52 .422 11½
Chicago 34 54 .386 14½
Cincinnati 33 55 .375 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 57 30 .655 _
San Diego 50 41 .549 9
San Francisco 45 42 .517 12
Colorado 41 49 .456 17½
Arizona 39 50 .438 19

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3

Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 6

Colorado 10, San Diego 6

Thursday’s Games

Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings

Colorado 8, San Diego 5

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 9-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Washington (Corbin 4-11), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 5-7), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 5-8) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3) at San Francisco (Wood 6-7), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

