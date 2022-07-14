All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|55
|34
|.618
|_
|Atlanta
|53
|37
|.589
|2½
|Philadelphia
|46
|43
|.517
|9
|Miami
|43
|45
|.489
|11½
|Washington
|30
|60
|.333
|25½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|49
|40
|.551
|_
|St. Louis
|48
|43
|.527
|2
|Pittsburgh
|38
|52
|.422
|11½
|Chicago
|34
|54
|.386
|14½
|Cincinnati
|33
|55
|.375
|15½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|57
|30
|.655
|_
|San Diego
|50
|41
|.549
|9
|San Francisco
|45
|42
|.517
|12
|Colorado
|41
|49
|.456
|17½
|Arizona
|39
|50
|.438
|19
___
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3
Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 6
Colorado 10, San Diego 6
Thursday’s Games
Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings
Colorado 8, San Diego 5
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 9-3), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Washington (Corbin 4-11), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-4), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 5-7), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 9:38 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 5-8) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3) at San Francisco (Wood 6-7), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
