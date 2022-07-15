Trending:
National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 15, 2022 10:02 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
56
34
.622
_

Atlanta
55
37
.598
2

Philadelphia
47
43
.522
9

Miami
43
46
.483
12½

Washington
30
62
.326
27

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings

Colorado 8, San Diego 5

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 0

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 4

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6) at Colorado (Ureña 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at Washington (Espino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gilbert 0-3) at San Diego (Manaea 4-4), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

