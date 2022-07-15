All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|56
|34
|.622
|_
|Atlanta
|55
|37
|.598
|2
|Philadelphia
|47
|43
|.522
|9
|Miami
|43
|46
|.483
|12½
|Washington
|30
|62
|.326
|27
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|50
|40
|.556
|_
|St. Louis
|48
|44
|.522
|3
|Pittsburgh
|38
|52
|.422
|12
|Chicago
|34
|55
|.382
|15½
|Cincinnati
|34
|55
|.382
|15½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|58
|30
|.659
|_
|San Diego
|50
|41
|.549
|9½
|San Francisco
|45
|43
|.511
|13
|Colorado
|41
|49
|.456
|18
|Arizona
|39
|50
|.438
|19½
___
Thursday’s Games
Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings
Colorado 8, San Diego 5
Atlanta 5, Washington 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 0
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Atlanta 8, Washington 4
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5), 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6) at Colorado (Ureña 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at Washington (Espino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Gilbert 0-3) at San Diego (Manaea 4-4), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
