All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 58 35 .624 _ Atlanta 56 38 .596 2½ Philadelphia 49 43 .533 8½ Miami 43 48 .473 14 Washington 31 63 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _ St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½ Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11 Chicago 35 57 .380 14½ Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 60 30 .667 _ San Diego 52 42 .553 10 San Francisco 48 43 .527 12½ Colorado 43 50 .462 18½ Arizona 40 52 .435 21

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:09 p.m.

