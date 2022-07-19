On Air: Panel Discussions
National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 19, 2022 10:02 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 58 35 .624 _
Atlanta 56 38 .596
Philadelphia 49 43 .533
Miami 43 48 .473 14
Washington 31 63 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _
St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½
Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11
Chicago 35 57 .380 14½
Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 30 .667 _
San Diego 52 42 .553 10
San Francisco 48 43 .527 12½
Colorado 43 50 .462 18½
Arizona 40 52 .435 21

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:09 p.m.

Top Stories