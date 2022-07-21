On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 21, 2022
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 58 35 .624 _
Atlanta 56 38 .596
Philadelphia 49 43 .533
Miami 43 49 .467 14½
Washington 31 63 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _
St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½
Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11
Chicago 35 57 .380 14½
Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 30 .667 _
San Diego 52 42 .553 10
San Francisco 48 43 .527 12½
Colorado 43 50 .462 18½
Arizona 40 52 .435 21

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:09 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Top Stories