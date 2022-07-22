On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 22, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 58 35 .624 _
Atlanta 56 38 .596
Philadelphia 49 43 .533
Miami 43 49 .467 14½
Washington 31 63 .330 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _
St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½
Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11
Chicago 35 57 .380 14½
Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 61 30 .670 _
San Diego 52 42 .553 10½
San Francisco 48 44 .522 13½
Colorado 43 50 .462 19
Arizona 40 52 .435 21½

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 6

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-6), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 0-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-9), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Top Stories