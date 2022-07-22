All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|58
|35
|.624
|_
|Atlanta
|56
|38
|.596
|2½
|Philadelphia
|49
|43
|.533
|8½
|Miami
|43
|49
|.467
|14½
|Washington
|31
|63
|.330
|27½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|50
|43
|.538
|_
|St. Louis
|50
|44
|.532
|½
|Pittsburgh
|39
|54
|.419
|11
|Chicago
|35
|57
|.380
|14½
|Cincinnati
|34
|57
|.374
|15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|61
|30
|.670
|_
|San Diego
|52
|42
|.553
|10½
|San Francisco
|48
|44
|.522
|13½
|Colorado
|43
|50
|.462
|19
|Arizona
|40
|52
|.435
|21½
___
Thursday’s Games
Texas 8, Miami 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 6
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-6), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 0-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-9), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
