All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|59
|37
|.615
|_
|Atlanta
|58
|39
|.598
|1½
|Philadelphia
|49
|46
|.516
|9½
|Miami
|45
|50
|.474
|13½
|Washington
|32
|65
|.330
|27½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|43
|.552
|_
|St. Louis
|51
|46
|.526
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|40
|56
|.417
|13
|Chicago
|38
|57
|.400
|14½
|Cincinnati
|36
|58
|.383
|16
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|64
|30
|.681
|_
|San Diego
|54
|43
|.557
|11½
|San Francisco
|48
|47
|.505
|16½
|Colorado
|43
|53
|.448
|22
|Arizona
|42
|53
|.442
|22½
___
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 10, Colorado 9
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 4
Washington 4, Arizona 3
N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 5
Monday’s Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-4), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (López 6-5) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-11), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-7), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 8-5) at Arizona (Kelly 9-5), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
