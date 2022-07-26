All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|59
|37
|.615
|_
|Atlanta
|58
|40
|.592
|2
|Philadelphia
|50
|46
|.521
|9
|Miami
|45
|51
|.469
|14
|Washington
|33
|65
|.337
|27
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|44
|.546
|_
|St. Louis
|51
|46
|.526
|2
|Pittsburgh
|40
|57
|.412
|13
|Chicago
|39
|57
|.406
|13½
|Cincinnati
|37
|58
|.389
|15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|64
|31
|.674
|_
|San Diego
|54
|44
|.551
|11½
|San Francisco
|48
|48
|.500
|16½
|Colorado
|44
|53
|.454
|21
|Arizona
|43
|53
|.448
|21½
___
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 11, Miami 2
Detroit 12, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0
Arizona 7, San Francisco 0
Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 5-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-4), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Arizona (Gallen 5-2), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
