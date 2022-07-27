On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
60
37
.619
_

Atlanta
59
40
.596
2

Philadelphia
50
47
.515
10

Miami
46
51
.474
14

Washington
34
65
.343
27

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 60 37 .619 _
Atlanta 59 40 .596 2
Philadelphia 50 47 .515 10
Miami 46 51 .474 14
Washington 34 65 .343 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 54 44 .551 _
St. Louis 51 47 .520 3
Chicago 40 57 .412 13½
Pittsburgh 40 58 .408 14
Cincinnati 37 59 .385 16

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 64 32 .667 _
San Diego 55 44 .556 10½
San Francisco 48 49 .495 16½
Arizona 44 53 .454 20½
Colorado 44 54 .449 21

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 10, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1

Arizona 7, San Francisco 3

Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6) at Colorado (Ureña 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-6) at San Francisco (Wood 6-8), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

