All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
61
37
.622
_
Atlanta
59
41
.590
3
Philadelphia
51
47
.520
10
Miami
46
52
.469
15
Washington
34
66
.340
28
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
___
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 2
Detroit 4, San Diego 3
Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 1
Arizona 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Cincinnati 5, Miami 3
St. Louis 6, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 6-9) at Atlanta (Wright 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
