National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 28, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 61 37 .622 _
Atlanta 59 41 .590 3
Philadelphia 51 47 .520 10
Miami 46 52 .469 15
Washington 34 66 .340 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 55 44 .556 _
St. Louis 52 47 .525 3
Chicago 40 57 .412 14
Pittsburgh 40 58 .408 14½
Cincinnati 38 59 .392 16

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 65 32 .670 _
San Diego 55 45 .550 11½
San Francisco 48 50 .490 17½
Arizona 45 53 .459 20½
Colorado 45 54 .455 21

___

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 2

Detroit 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 10, Minnesota 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 1

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-7), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-3) at Boston (Bello 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-9) at Atlanta (Wright 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at San Diego (Snell 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

