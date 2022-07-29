Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
62
37
.626
_

Atlanta
60
41
.594
3

Philadelphia
52
47
.525
10

Miami
47
53
.470
15½

Washington
34
67
.337
29

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 62 37 .626 _
Atlanta 60 41 .594 3
Philadelphia 52 47 .525 10
Miami 47 53 .470 15½
Washington 34 67 .337 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 55 44 .556 _
St. Louis 53 47 .530
Chicago 40 58 .408 14½
Pittsburgh 40 59 .404 15
Cincinnati 38 60 .388 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 66 32 .673 _
San Diego 55 45 .550 12
San Francisco 49 50 .495 17½
Arizona 45 54 .455 21½
Colorado 45 55 .450 22

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami 7, Cincinnati 6

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7

L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 0

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4

Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-10), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 5-7), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Martin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-6), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|5 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
8|5 2022 Procurement Playbook - NASA...
8|5 EmpoWE-R Women of Information Security
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories