All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
62
37
.626
_
Atlanta
60
41
.594
3
Philadelphia
52
47
.525
10
Miami
47
53
.470
15½
Washington
34
67
.337
29
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
___
Thursday’s Games
Miami 7, Cincinnati 6
Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 7
L.A. Dodgers 13, Colorado 0
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4
Atlanta 5, Arizona 2
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 10-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-10), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-7), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 5-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-3), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Washington (Fedde 5-7), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Martin 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-6), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Colorado (Freeland 5-7), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.
