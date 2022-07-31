On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 31, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 63 37 .630 _
Atlanta 61 41 .598 3
Philadelphia 54 47 .535
Miami 47 54 .465 16½
Washington 35 67 .343 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 57 44 .564 _
St. Louis 53 48 .525 4
Chicago 41 59 .410 15½
Pittsburgh 40 61 .396 17
Cincinnati 39 61 .390 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 67 33 .670 _
San Diego 56 46 .549 12
San Francisco 50 51 .495 17½
Colorado 46 56 .451 22
Arizona 45 55 .450 22

___

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 9, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 0

Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Arizona 2

Washington 7, St. Louis 6

Minnesota 7, San Diego 4

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Greene 3-12) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2) at Washington (Corbin 4-14), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 9-4), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Top Stories