All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|63
|37
|.630
|_
|Atlanta
|61
|41
|.598
|3
|Philadelphia
|54
|47
|.535
|9½
|Miami
|47
|54
|.465
|16½
|Washington
|35
|67
|.343
|29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|57
|44
|.564
|_
|St. Louis
|53
|48
|.525
|4
|Chicago
|41
|59
|.410
|15½
|Pittsburgh
|40
|61
|.396
|17
|Cincinnati
|39
|61
|.390
|17½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|67
|33
|.670
|_
|San Diego
|56
|46
|.549
|12
|San Francisco
|50
|51
|.495
|17½
|Colorado
|46
|56
|.451
|22
|Arizona
|45
|55
|.450
|22
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 9, Boston 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 0
Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Arizona 2
Washington 7, St. Louis 6
Minnesota 7, San Diego 4
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Greene 3-12) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2) at Washington (Corbin 4-14), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 9-4), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
