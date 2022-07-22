New York City FC brings shutout streak into matchup against Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF (7-9-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (11-4-5, second in the Eastern Conference) The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -282, Inter Miami CF +679, Draw +399; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC comes into a matchup with Inter Miami after securing two straight shutout wins. NYCFC is 7-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC is 5-3 in games... READ MORE

Inter Miami CF (7-9-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (11-4-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -282, Inter Miami CF +679, Draw +399; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC comes into a matchup with Inter Miami after securing two straight shutout wins.

NYCFC is 7-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC is 5-3 in games decided by one goal.

Miami is 4-6-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 87 shots on goal, averaging 4.4 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentin Castellanos has scored 13 goals with one assist for NYCFC. Heber has four goals over the last 10 games.

Leonardo Campana has scored eight goals and added one assist for Miami. Bryce Duke has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 6-1-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Miami: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Keaton Parks (injured), Thiago Martins Bueno (injured), Alexander Callens (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured).

Miami: Robbie Robinson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.