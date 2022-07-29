New York City FC takes shutout streak into matchup against CF Montreal

New York City FC (12-4-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (11-8-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +145, NYCFC +160, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC heads into a matchup with CF Montreal after putting together three straight shutout wins. Montreal is 9-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 93... READ MORE

New York City FC (12-4-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (11-8-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +145, NYCFC +160, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC heads into a matchup with CF Montreal after putting together three straight shutout wins.

Montreal is 9-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 93 shots on goal, averaging 4.4 per game. Montreal is also fourth in MLS play with 36 goals.

NYCFC is 8-3-2 in Eastern Conference games. NYCFC has a 3-0-1 record in games it scores two goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. NYCFC won the last game 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has scored nine goals and added three assists for Montreal. Kei Kamara has one goal and three assists over the past 10 games.

Heber has six goals for NYCFC. Valentin Castellanos has six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 5-5-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NYCFC: 6-1-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).

NYCFC: Keaton Parks (injured), Thiago Martins Bueno (injured), Alexander Callens (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

