New York Red Bulls 1, Cincinnati 1

New York Red Bulls 1 0 — 1 Cincinnati 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Cincinnati, Vazquez, 9, 20th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 9 (penalty kick), 29th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Kenneth Vermeer.

Yellow Cards_Blackett, Cincinnati, 2nd; Cruz, Cincinnati, 30th; Tolkin, New York Red Bulls, 30th; Edwards, New York Red Bulls, 45th; Kubo, Cincinnati, 90th+2; Long, New York Red Bulls, 90th+5.

Red Cards_Acosta, Cincinnati, 90th+4.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Gjovalin Bori, Walter Heatherly, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards (Andres Reyes, 70th), Aaron Long, Dylan Nealis, John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya, Cristhian Casseres Jr., Luquinhas, Lewis Morgan; Cameron Harper (Caden Clark, 76th), Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 55th).

Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Tyler Blackett, Geoff Cameron (Ian Murphy, 87th), Raymon Gaddis (John Nelson, 57th), Nick Hagglund; Luciano Acosta, Alvaro Barreal, Allan Cruz, Obinna Nwobodo; Brenner (Arquimides Ordonez, 87th), Brandon Vazquez (Yuya Kubo, 73rd).

