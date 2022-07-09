New York Red Bulls 1, Cincinnati 1

New York Red Bulls
|New York Red Bulls
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Cincinnati, Vazquez, 9, 20th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 9 (penalty kick), 29th.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Kenneth Vermeer.
Yellow Cards_Blackett, Cincinnati, 2nd; Cruz, Cincinnati, 30th; Tolkin, New York Red Bulls, 30th; Edwards, New York Red Bulls, 45th; Kubo, Cincinnati, 90th+2; Long, New York Red Bulls, 90th+5.
Red Cards_Acosta, Cincinnati, 90th+4.
Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Gjovalin Bori, Walter Heatherly, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.
___
Lineups
New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards (Andres Reyes, 70th), Aaron Long, Dylan Nealis, John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya, Cristhian Casseres Jr., Luquinhas, Lewis Morgan; Cameron Harper (Caden Clark, 76th), Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 55th).
Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Tyler Blackett, Geoff Cameron (Ian Murphy, 87th), Raymon Gaddis (John Nelson, 57th), Nick Hagglund; Luciano Acosta, Alvaro Barreal, Allan Cruz, Obinna Nwobodo; Brenner (Arquimides Ordonez, 87th), Brandon Vazquez (Yuya Kubo, 73rd).
